Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Ronald Gene Gardiner, 57, 924½ Sylvanie St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Don Jason Samuel Smith, 40, 2821 Edmond St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Travis Eugene Bellomy II, 27, 315 W. Walter Lane, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Rodney L. Phillippe, 26, 614 N. Third St., five years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Rodney L. Phillippe, 26, 614 N. Third St., five years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Shane Taylor Harless-Banks, 28, Wathena, Kansas, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amber Renee Cox, 27, 2617 S. 18th St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Theodore Eugene Hughes Jr., 39, 1611 N. 36th St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Keith B. Williams, 55, 5512 Valley View Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Slade Allen Miller, 31, 6205 Eureka St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 15 days served.
Emily M. Kratochvil, 23, 5700 Lakefront Lane, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
El Feky B. Simon, 41, 2206 Candleberry Lane, 18 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 18 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Elizabeth A. Sullivan, 39, Platte City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Frederick Eugene Bromley, 30, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Dacota Michael Wilfong, 19, 5201 Junior Drive, one year of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Tyson J. Snodgrass, 33, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Jeremiah Cole Wilson-Paden, 19, 307 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Ethan James Metcalf, 17, 2628 Mary St., $100 fine for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
Veronica G. Rowley-Sherwood, 44, 222 E. Colorado Ave., $200 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
Chad Allen Scott, 46, Lexington, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Zachary Michael E. Lett, 28, 1229 N. 12th St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Paul B. Vanvactor, 36, 1311 S. 20th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for any days served.
Suspended sentence
Sandra Sue Williams, 54, 2929 Lafayette St., six months of probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device and court costs waived.
Joshua A. Rayburn, 36, Independence, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor stalking and court costs waived.
Mark A. Grable, 39, 3203 Coachlight Place, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Amanda Ray Willoughby, 34, Braymer, Missouri, $75 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.