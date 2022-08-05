Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Asha Lynn Ferris, 27, 1816 Savannah Ave., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Max W. Shafer IV, 34, Fairfax, Missouri, four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Jailed
Shawn Michael Angold, 44, 909 Ridenbaugh St., one year in Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Jacob Douglas Yates, 20, 2402 S. 17th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Timothy Michael Talbott, 32, 3107 ½ Squire Lane, 47 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 47 days served.
Suspended sentence
Chase Morgan Cardwell, 26, Amazonia, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Tina Louise Fletcher, 55, Kansas City, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Francisco Javier Arana Diaz, 29, Kansas City, Kansas, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Nichole Christine Lewis, 35, 2201 Francis St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Travis Richard McBee, 23, Cameron, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jason T. Bennett, 37, 2801 S. 36th St., eight days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for eight days served and court costs waived.
Devons L. Mabins, 23, 817 Monterey St., 45 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Asha Lynn Ferris, 27, 1816 Savannah Ave., two days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for two days served.
Suspended sentence
Scott Richard McCush, 42, Amazonia, Missouri, four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tammy Lynn Sellars, 55, 2402 Cardinal Lane, six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Stephen Gibbs, 61, 3505 N. Village Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Adiel Gomez-Fernandez, 46, 1810 Lafayette St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Adiel Gomez-Fernandez, 46, 1810 Lafayette St., two years probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and court costs waived.
Fined
Makayla Dawn Ray, 19, Richmond, Missouri, $150 fine for failure to equip vehicle with a horn/maintain horn in working order.
