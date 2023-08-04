Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Jailed
David Charles Chandler, 1430 N. 15 St., nine months of Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 223 days served.
Maurice Freeman Jr., 2406 Hillside Ln., 90 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of controlled substance with credit given for 87 days served and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Katlin Lynne Robinson, 5518 King Hill, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony receiving stolen property with credit given for 35 days served.
Division 4 Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Noah M. Kempinger, 1814 Savannah Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony third-degree assault.
Jailed
Hannah Marie Hudson, Kansas City, Missouri, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony forgery with credit given for 40 days served.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerJailed
Jaimien Taylor Tolbert, Savannah, Missouri, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Richard E. Wilson, 2605 State Rd. U, 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served.
James Chas Galloway, 635 Mount Mora Rd., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony non-support.
Loren Michael Gregory, 5912 SW Lakefront Ln., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and court costs waived.
Joey Allen Ezell Jr., 2628 Olive St., 18 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 18 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
William Orlando Moore, 1709 Lion Rd., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Trai Michael Dalo Limley, 1705 5th Ave., four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Mohammed Mouhissine, 7114 S. Woodbine Rd., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
William Lee Moore, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Trai Michael Dalo Limley, 1705 5th Ave., four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Coltan Dale Gates, Springdale, Arizona, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Frank Zeak Tull, 419 Kemper St., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Chad Anthony Sears, Stewartsville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
D’Marcqus Steven Dydell, 1211 N. 19th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Justin D. Arnold, 2703 Melrose, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Travis A. Schuermann, 1510 Dewey Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and court costs waived.
Christopher Deray Martin, 6525 S. 3rd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Sean M. McClatchey, Indianola, Iowa, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Ashton M. Stephenson, 5114 Amazonia Rd., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Marc D. Deblois II, 1312 N. Belt Hwy., two years of probation misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and court costs waived.
Taylor Marie Bellomy, 315 W. Walter Ln., six months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Angok W. M. Aani, 1514 4th Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Samuel David Cornell, 700 Olive, two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Carly Jane Cotter, 1223 5th Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Jason Linar Arias-Romero, 2308 Dewey St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Tyler James Mollus, 2906 Charles, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
Ismael Marrero-Rivera, Antioch, Illinois, $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Lori Ann Davis. 2809 SW Lower Lake Rd., $151.50 fine for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Carroll Robert Arbuckle, 1608 Ferndale Ave., $75 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Philip Gale Paxton, 2303 Blackwell Rd., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
