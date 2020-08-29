Division 3Judge Patrick RobbSuspended sentenceFloyd James Miller, 39, 1915 Parkview Ave., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Michael G. Dennis, 38, 521 N. 13th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.FinedLisa Megan Avery Gann, 23, 3416 S. 11th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 4Judge Daniel KelloggSuspended sentenceNicholas Reid Pickett, 36, 1801 Washington Ave., four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Nicholas Reid Pickett, 36, 1801 Washington Ave., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5Judge Keith MarquartSuspended sentenceNorman Gates, 31, 3110 N. Ninth St., two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.Jennifer Leeann Moore, 29, 6222 S. Third St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.Brian Scott Pulec, 25, 1905 S. 40th St., one year probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.Dominique E. Thuston, 33, 614½ N. Tenth St., two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerJailedTluang Lian, 47, 1503 N. 36th St., 10 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.Jerry Lee Shelton, 49, 713 Hamburg St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 30 days served.Natiaya Hoelscher Grover, 31, 2800 S. 36th St., 17 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for 17 days served.Gerrad A. Gentle, 30, 2013 Savannah Ave., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 233 S. 16th St., 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.Mark David Green Jr., 22, 4801 Hillview Terrace, 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.Luke L. Crawford, 25, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceTyler Joe Drennen, 28, 5322 Basil Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Stephanie Nichole Claycomb, 40, Spickard, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Mary Regina Anderson, 55, 9406 S.W. State Route JJ, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault.Austin James Gawatz, 18, 5902 S.E. Easton Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.Tiffany E. Bascue, 29, 3112 Morton Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor identity theft/attempted identity theft.Michael R. Taylor, 42, Kansas City, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.Maria Ann Kelley, 33, Bendena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault.FinedBryson Andrew Fattig, 23, 4917 Faraon St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.Chase Michael Bonham, 21, 3033 Miller Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)Suspended sentenceAllen Monroe Gibson, 22, 2811 Pembroke Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.