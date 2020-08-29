placeholder_court2

Division 3

  • Judge Patrick Robb
  • Suspended sentence
  • Floyd James Miller, 39, 1915 Parkview Ave., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Michael G. Dennis, 38, 521 N. 13th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Fined
  • Lisa Megan Avery Gann, 23, 3416 S. 11th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

    • Division 4

  • Judge Daniel Kellogg
  • Suspended sentence
  • Nicholas Reid Pickett, 36, 1801 Washington Ave., four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Nicholas Reid Pickett, 36, 1801 Washington Ave., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

  • Judge Keith Marquart
  • Suspended sentence
  • Norman Gates, 31, 3110 N. Ninth St., two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
  • Jennifer Leeann Moore, 29, 6222 S. Third St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Brian Scott Pulec, 25, 1905 S. 40th St., one year probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Dominique E. Thuston, 33, 614½ N. Tenth St., two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

  • Judge Rebecca Spencer
  • Jailed
  • Tluang Lian, 47, 1503 N. 36th St., 10 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
  • Jerry Lee Shelton, 49, 713 Hamburg St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 30 days served.
  • Natiaya Hoelscher Grover, 31, 2800 S. 36th St., 17 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for 17 days served.
  • Gerrad A. Gentle, 30, 2013 Savannah Ave., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
  • Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 233 S. 16th St., 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
  • Mark David Green Jr., 22, 4801 Hillview Terrace, 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
  • Luke L. Crawford, 25, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Tyler Joe Drennen, 28, 5322 Basil Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Stephanie Nichole Claycomb, 40, Spickard, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Mary Regina Anderson, 55, 9406 S.W. State Route JJ, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault.
  • Austin James Gawatz, 18, 5902 S.E. Easton Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
  • Tiffany E. Bascue, 29, 3112 Morton Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor identity theft/attempted identity theft.
  • Michael R. Taylor, 42, Kansas City, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Maria Ann Kelley, 33, Bendena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault.
  • Fined
  • Bryson Andrew Fattig, 23, 4917 Faraon St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Chase Michael Bonham, 21, 3033 Miller Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
  • Suspended sentence
  • Allen Monroe Gibson, 22, 2811 Pembroke Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.