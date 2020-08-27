Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerJailed
Gerrad A. Gentle, 30, 2013 Savannah Ave., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Mark David Green Jr., 22, 4801 Hillview Terrace, 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.Luke L. Crawford, 25, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceStephanie Nichole Claycomb, 40, Spickard, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Mary Regina Anderson, 55, 9406 S.W. State Route JJ, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault.Austin James Gawatz, 18, 5902 S.E. Easton Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 233 S. 16th St., 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
Michael R. Taylor, 42, Kansas City, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Tiffany E. Bascue, 29, 3112 Morton Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor identity theft/attempted identity theft.
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)Suspended sentenceAllen Monroe Gibson, 22, 2811 Pembroke Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Maria Ann Kelley, 33, Bendena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault.