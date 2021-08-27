Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Dakota Cameron Meeks, 29, 833 S. 22nd St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Richard Eugene Gibson III, 32, 629 S. Eighth St., three months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Curtis Ryan Wandfluh, 28, 3301 S. 35th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Michael T. Bethea, 30, Atchison, Kansas, four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Dennis C. Bennett, 41, 1501 Village Drive, three years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Casey James Harrison, 38, no address provided, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jessie Sue Leaverton, 43, 2504 S. 10th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Billy Joe Jacobs, 40, 1519 S. 25th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Billy Joe Jacobs, 40, 1519 S. 25th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Billy Joe Jacobs, 40, 1519 S. 25th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Billy Joe Jacobs, 40, 1519 S. 25th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Billy Joe Jacobs, 40, 1519 S. 25th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jonathan Christopher Ashler, 34, 1108 N. 22nd St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death with credit given for 26 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Jason Ryan Moore, 44, 1220 N. Eighth St., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Desiree L. Barnes, 24, 1603 Harmon St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Alicia Marie Royle, 32, 6901 Ollmeda St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Steven William Lewis, 26, Easton, Missouri, four years of probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Aaron G. Miller, 33, 1209 Highly St., 140 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 98 days served.
Sarah Arleene Welch, 39, 2402 S. 17th St., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Abigail A. Johnson, 18, 7202 Washington St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 47 days served.
Christopher S. Luke, 48, no address provided, nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for nine days served.
Bruce A. Price, 45, no address provided, 49 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 33 days served and court costs waived.
Braden Tyrone West, 39, 2914 Messanie St., 62 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 62 days served.
Braden Tyrone West, 39, 2914 Messanie St., 58 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 58 days served.
William Joseph Weimar II, 42, no address provided, 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
Don Jason Samuel Smith, 40, 2821 Edmond St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 84 days served and court costs waived.
Don Jason Samuel Smith, 40, 2821 Edmond St., 70 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 70 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
James Michael Copeland, 37, Bunceton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Diana Kay Marie Devorss, 33, Lawrence, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Robert Paul Slawson, 39, 1315 ½ N. Tenth St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Francisco R. Pelico-Vicente, 30, 1815 Lafayette St., one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Anthony Wayne Chandler, 36, Orrick, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Larry Edward Ramsey Jr., 49, 629 S. Eighth St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jeffery A. Fields, 55, 17895 U.S. Highway 71, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Mario Manzo Mendoza, 20, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Nicole D.D. Garside, 26, 211 W. Kansas Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and court costs waived.
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 29, 2204 Monterey St., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
John Edward Reynolds, 46, 3527 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Mark Allen Edmundson Jr., 46, Kansas City, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
Shawnese Jasmine Oglesby, 27, 1120 N. 12th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor stalking.
Charles Joseph Schenecker, 37, 1311 S. 24th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Fined
Amber Dawn Worley, 31, 1903 Huntoon Road, $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Michael Caton Knapp, 25, 5504 Valleyview Drive, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Abigail A. Johnson, 18, 7202 Washington St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 10 days served.
Devin T. Tyler, 30, 1111 N. 18th St., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for three days served.
Alec M. Wall, 29, 2902 N. 12th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Randall L. Ruch, 50, 1626 ½ Savannah Ave., 17 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.
Timothy Allie Sheppard, 43, 2603 S.W. State Route U, 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Dede A. Mendoza, 47, 1901 Mitchell Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Oscar M. Neal, 73, 730 N. 23rd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Jamal Debre O’Connel, 29, 2315 S. 17th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Blaine A. Edwards, 30, 2907 N. 39th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Ryan Erick Niemer, 34, Kinsley, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Antonio Lavelle Jackson Sr., 46, 1007 N. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
David L. Hendrix Jr., 34, Rushville, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
Jailed
Brecken Hobson, 27, 2315 S. 11th St., 25 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
