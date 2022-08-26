Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
James Houston Justus Jr., 28, 501 Faraon St., eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony first-degree assault/attempted assault.
James Houston Justus Jr., 28, 501 Faraon St., eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony vehicle hijacking.
Jailed
Dalton Robert Area, 22, no address provided, five months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 133 days served.
Donna Hankins, 54, Cameron, Missouri, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing.
Suspended sentence
Daniel Fernando Sambrano, 38, 815 N. Fifth St., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Candace Ellison, 42, Savannah, Missouri, four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
George Lewis Weathermon, 56, 629 ½ Corby St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Justin E. Bozarth, 31, 501 Faraon St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony child molestation.
Chelsea Dae Pitts, 36, 605 E. Highland Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
John Luke Szesny, 28, 719 S. 14th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Michael Allan Mitchell, 31, 1805 Mitchell Ave., four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
John Marcus Sommers, 55, 11 Stonecrest Terrace, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Bryson David Pankau, 31, 814 1/2 S. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Bryson David Pankau, 31, 814 1/2 S. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Ramon J. Robinson, 24, 2328 S. 13th St., 40 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 40 days served and court costs waived.
Jason Nowak, 37, De Kalb, Missouri, 18 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 18 days served and court costs waived.
Carlos Emanuel Clark, 41, 3137 Pear St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Suspended sentence
Taylor Michael Wild, 31, 1202 E. Highland Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Amy Renee Clark-Boatwright, 41, Holt, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Trevor Owen Caples, 35, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Joshua M. Renaud, 41, 5508 Valley View Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Carlos Emanuel Clark, 41, 3137 Pear St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Derrick Lamont Bushrod Jr., 40, 2318 Jules St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Breckyn E. Ban, 22, Parkville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
John Akok, 40, 3120 N. Woodbine Road, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Joshua Kyle Spurgeon, 37, 924 S. 17th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 29 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Breonna Cheyenne White, 29, De Kalb, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Misty M. Nordyke, 48, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Benjamin Michael Mihelic, 36, 402 S. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Bunny Pauline Tatro, 42, 3434 Craig Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Tanner Jacob Davis, 29, Springfield, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
