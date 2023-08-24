Circuit Courts for Aug. 25 News-Press NOW Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Division 4Judge Daniel F. KelloggSuspended sentenceJohnathan A. Roberts, 3590 SW Lane Rd., five years of probation for felony leaving scene of accident and second-degree burglary with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.Division 5Judge Chad GaddieSuspended sentenceKatelyn Marie Chenoweth, Oregon, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.Michael Scott Stinson, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Savanna Jane Beckman, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult.Betty Sue Fanning, 1407 N. 11th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult.Rebecca L. Sullivan, 201 Texas Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with person less than 17 years old in vehicle.Justo M. 