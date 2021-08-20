Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Dakota Cameron Meeks, 29, 833 S. 22nd St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting or interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jeron T. Langley, 31, 1013 Fifth Ave., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jeron T. Langley, 31, 1013 Fifth Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jeron T. Langley, 31, 1013 Fifth Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Harold A. Owens, 46, 3318 Grandview Drive, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Roger Allen McKnight, 49, 5816 Grant St., 30 days in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender with credit given for 30 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Michael Caton Knapp, 25, 5504 Valleyview Drive, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Carrie A. Colley, 48, 5516 S. Third St., five years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Joshua T. Morris, 40, Brookfield, Missouri, two years of probation for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Sandra Kay Hovey, 52, 3617 E. Hillview Circle, three years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Devin Allen Royle, 29, Brumley, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Terry Lee Michael Labrozzi, 23, 2505 Bittersweet Lane, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Charles A. Donaldson, 29, 1101 Northwood Drive, 133 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 126 days served.
Ryan Michael Scott Bost, 25, 1613 N. 36th St., 37 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 37 days served and court costs waived.
Paul Bradley Vanvacter, 36, 2901 Sacramento St., 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for 39 days served.
Jason A. Houston, 42, Omaha, Nebraska, 49 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Sasha C. Rucker, 26, Omaha Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Victor Russell Steward, 29, Stilwell, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Dallen Michael Rhodes, 19, Wathena, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Lane Tilden Evans, 26, 3012 Jules St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Cheryl Ann Steltenpohl, 48, 1708 S. 12th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Paul B. Vanvactor, 36, 1311 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Sasha C. Rucker, 26, Omaha Nebraska, $25 fine for misdemeanor careless driving.
Michael V. Squier, 46, Gower, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
John David Krull, 55, 5811 S. 22nd St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Mark Dennis Swisher, 36, 2325 Jules St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and court costs waived.
Don Jason Samuel Smith, 40, 2821 Edmond St., 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Nathan Lavern Gabriel, 38, 2704 Patee St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Russell J. Perks, 41, Platte City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Joshalin Toreph, 23, 717 Mount Mora Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Chad J. Allington, 41, Elkhorn, Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brynn T. Roesle, 38, 4405 Maple Tree Court, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Tasha Renee Robinson, 38, 2914 Locust St., two years of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and court costs waived.
Mark Anthony Johnson, 50, 3408 Doniphan Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
Larry Ray Goddard, 59, 934 E. Cliff St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Gary W. Poling, 72, Country Club, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
John David Krull, 54, 5811 S. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brie’anna Skye Kerns, 22, 2205 Bryce Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Levi Austin Martin Holland, 23, 5218 Miller Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Sierra M. Maul, 27, 2121 S. Riverside Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor making a U-turn/left turn on a divided highway and court costs waived.
Fined
Preston Michael Davis, 26, 804 Woodson St., $138.50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Tyson Jay Brown, 34, Easton, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Donnie Eugene Scott, 35, Lathrop, Missouri, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
