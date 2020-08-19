placeholder_court2

Division 3 Judge Patrick Robb

Prison
  • Devon Dean Wall, 24, 819 E. Hyde Park Ave., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
Jailed
  • Luke L. Crawford, 25, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence

  • Joshua Caleb Newberry, 29, 5401 Cranberry Hill Circle, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

  • Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 233 S. 16th St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 4 Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison
  • Juan Vasquez Hernandez, 35, Pasco, Washington, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
  • Anthony T. Taggart, 40, 815 S. 20th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.