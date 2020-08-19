Division 3 Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
- Devon Dean Wall, 24, 819 E. Hyde Park Ave., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
Jailed
- Luke L. Crawford, 25, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Joshua Caleb Newberry, 29, 5401 Cranberry Hill Circle, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 233 S. 16th St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4 Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
- Juan Vasquez Hernandez, 35, Pasco, Washington, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
- Anthony T. Taggart, 40, 815 S. 20th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.