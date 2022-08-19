Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Seth Ren Jenkins, 33, no address provided, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property.
Johnnie Kyle Hollowell, 23, 724 N. 23rd St., nine years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony involuntary manslaughter.
Kolbey J. Sandgren, 34, Cameron, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Norman Wayne Moad, 53, Albany, Missouri, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for four days served.
Charles Robert Wright, 35, 210 N. Fourth St., 19 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 19 days served and court costs waived.
Dean Allen Post, 60, Loveland, Colorado, 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Mykayla Faye Roberts, 25, 6314 Sherman St., 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device with credit given for 27 days served.
Terry Lynn Sipes, 41, no address provided, 66 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 66 days served.
Ziyad A. Hayes, 46, 1201 Grand Ave., 69 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 69 days served.
Nancy Waynette Fowler, 34, Warsaw, Missouri, 33 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 33 days served and court costs waived.
Demarcus Leonard Bushrod, 32, 3015 Locust St., six days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for six days served.
Zachary Scott Hart, 30, 6222 Washington St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 42 days served and court costs waived.
Joseph B. Roper-Kelley, 22, no address provided, 41 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 41 days served and court costs waived.
Michael Eugene Barnett, 55, 1602 Brookside Drive, 47 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 47 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Mark R. Edwards, 42, 5518 Claremont St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jacob Ashton Allen, 29, Savannah, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor property damage.
Demitrick James Edward Chaney, 30, Forest City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
William Ray Diamond, 46, 1101 S. 16th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Mina Calene Campbell, 21, 2941 Jules St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Johnna H. Williams-Mitchell, 36, 3307 St. Joseph Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Monica Brynn Beckner, 39, 2813 S. 22nd St., six months of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Daniel Shawn Heaton, 54, 3002 S. 24th St., three years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Robert Paul Slawson, 40, 1315½ N. 10th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Fined
James Bisaram, 24, 3643 Gene Field Road, $400 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Devon L. Mabins, 23, no address provided, $300 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
Brycen Tanner Mitchell, 39, 2216 S. Leonard Road, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Ludwig J. Halamar, 47, 824 S. 23rd St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jailed
Michael John Linkins, 39, 2620 Sacramento St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.
Michael John Linkins, 39, 2620 Sacramento St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 11 days served and court costs waived.
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 30, 1006 S. 22nd St., 72 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 72 days served.
Taylor Rae Moranville, 29, 3412 N. Ninth St., 48 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device with credit given for 48 days served and court costs waived.
Aric Christopher Buckner, 29, 505 S. 20th St., 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
Jerry Shaun Gibbs, 43, 1204 Fifth Ave., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device with credit given for 19 days served.
Robin Christopher Manns, 39, 9870 S.E. 28th Road, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Mitch M. Horner, 40, Troy, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jacob Drew Burmaster, 18, 1105 Main St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Zackery A. McDonell, 35, 208 Dogwood St., one year of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and court costs waived.
Lorri Lynn Reiser, 62, 2609 Mitchell Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Kimberlie N. Mullins, 27, 6550 S.W. George St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Randi Michelle Nolan, 24, Easton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
James Lee Judah Frazier, 22, 906 Pendleton St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Alyssa N. Polsgrove, 19, 2209 S. 28th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Omar Clavel Cuba, 50, 813 S. 16th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Gunnar Dean Goll, 21, Albany, Missouri, $51.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Alisha Gupta, 16, 4301 Karnes Road, $103 fine for failure to equip a vehicle with a horn/maintain a working horn.
Robin Christopher Manns, 39, 9870 S.E. 28th Road, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
