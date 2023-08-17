Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Colby Enochs, Cameron, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree assault.
Charles Wayne Marti Jr., 1216 SE Mount Zion Rd., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony receiving stolen property with credit given for 273 days served.
Jailed
Donna M. Farthing, 2707 S. 25th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony receiving stolen property with credit given for 166 days served.
Samantha Monique Cooper, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 144 days served.
Suspended sentence
Benton Duane Simpson, 3129 Felix, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Jessica L. Allen, 1002 Francis St., four years of probation for felony second-degree burglary and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Jason Allen Groce, 2501 S. 15th St., four years of probation for felony stealing vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Mary B. Alewel, Saint Charles, Missouri, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for three days served.
Joseph Robert Dobsch, 3016 S. 19th St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor second-degree tampering with vehicle with credit given for 115 days served and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Mika Jay Henderson, 119 Parkwood St., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given 52 days served.
Brent Alan Lewis, no address provided, 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor peace disturbance with credit given for 26 days served.
Bryan L. Starr Sr., 2621 S. 18th St., 163 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 163 days served.
Aric Christopher Buckner, address not provided, 73 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 73 days served and court costs waived.
Leeann Eckert, 1315 N. 10 St, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served.
Loren Michael Gregory, 5912 SW Lakefront Ln., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 29 days served.
Suspended sentence
Reagon Violett, 318 S. 15th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Arthur J. Hill, 1503 Faraon, two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Timothy Byran Hahn, 1817 Mitchell Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Daniel Louis Hollensbe, Wichita, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Bobby Frank Kraft, 1714 N. 2nd, four years of probation for felony non-support.
Bakari Shakeel Whiting, Kansas City, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Tanner William Talbott, 215 E. Kansas Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated while minor was in vehicle.
Jamie’l Evon Rowland, 3709 Senecea St., six months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Charles Joseph Schenecker, 1311 S. 24th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Christopher Michael Fostek, 4015 King Hill Ave., three months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Shannel Marie Goodwin, 2301 S. Riverside Rd., six months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Codt Ryan Chavez, 3907 Kinghill, two years of probation for misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerJailed
Noah M. Kempinger, 1814 Savannah Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
James Nathan Anderson, 512-B S. 15 St., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor second-degree misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 20 days served.
Victoria Marie Sego, 2121 S. Riverside Rd., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult.
Suspended sentence
Mitch Moufa, 6030 Gordon Ave., two years of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Anthony Justin Baca, 2711 Penn St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Maurice A. Dudley, 2814 Sacramento, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Amber R. Banks, 2312 Blackwell Rd., two years of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner involving an accident and court costs waived.
Ruther Ruben, 1925 S. 22nd, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Kaleigh Madison Nold, 3005 Dover St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Eldon Henderson Armstrong Jr., Easton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner involving an accident and court costs waived.
Mark Lee Clevenger, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements.
Andon Roman, 1511 N. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Timothy Carol Cline, 410 Massachusetts, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Dalton Eugene Despain, 501 Blake St., one year of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and court costs are waived.
Damian Joe Dewane Justus, 6538 Brown St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Ashley N. Aleman, 1209 Angelique, $25 fine for misdemeanor knowingly display invalid evidence of liability insurance.
Maurice A. Dudley, 2814 Sacramento, $50 fine for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Todd D. Ebling, Easton, Missouri, $75 fine for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
