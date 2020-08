Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

Collin Robert Walker, 22, 1725 Crescent Drive, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Joshua Steven Burwell, 27, 117 Gideon Lane, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Joshua Steven Burwell, 27, 117 Gideon Lane, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.

Suspended sentence

Nichole M. Muehlbach, 32, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.