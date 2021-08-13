Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Michael Allen Siler, 45, 926 N. Ninth St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Michael Allen Siler, 45, 926 N. Ninth St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher Wayne Faulkner, 37, 2607 S. 15th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Shawn Phillip Ashford, 47, 620 N. 24th St., 50 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Roger R. Puett, 54, 2523 Messanie St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Brian D. Duquette, 38, 626 S. Ninth St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Joel R. Rodriguez, 34, 901 Corby St., four years of probation for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Joel R. Rodriguez, 34, 901 Corby St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
Clifton Lee Rathmann, 33, P.O. Box 2008, four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Nathan Lavern Gabriel, 38, 2704 Patee St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Nathan Lavern Gabriel, 38, 2704 Patee St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew S. Parrott, 39, 105 N. Sixth St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Ronda Sue Hayner, 67, 6010 King Hill Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Tyler Cecil Barnes, 25, 802 W. Valley St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Jacob Lee Knisley, 31, 2403 Pear St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Andrew John Orton, 34, 1915 Savannah Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.
Anthony J. Baca, 23, 2709 Penn St., six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Anthony Wayne Boydston Jr., 45, 701 N. Ninth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jacqueline R. Mowry, 33, Savannah, Missouri, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Cody Allen Despain, 26, 4420 Maxwell Road, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Joshua Allen Spurlock, 34, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Joshua C. Smith, 36, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Eric Christian Vance, 44, 3019 St. Joseph Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Jeremy Brian McGinley, 38, 919 Grand Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Jared L.C. Dowden, 26, Gower, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
