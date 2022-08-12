Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Skyler Jordan Smith, 27, 6602 Belding St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
James L. Stewart, 61, Independence, Missouri, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony forgery with credit given for 40 days served.
Suspended sentence
Christian Ean Izziaha Papproth, 21, 1616 Buchanan Ave., four years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Skyler Jordan Smith, 27, 6602 Belding St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Devin Ray Sollars, 27, 501 Faraon St., 19 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree murder.
Keyon Dwayne Johnson, 20, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary.
Keyon Dwayne Johnson, 20, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Keyon Dwayne Johnson, 20, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary.
Tanner Scott Keck, 29, Joplin, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
Tanner Scott Keck, 29, Joplin, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Suspended sentence
Timothy Michael McCartney, 44, 2604 Mitchell Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Taylor Rae Moranville, 29, 3412 N. Ninth St., four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jeffery S. Robinson, 37, Faucett, Missouri, three years of probation each for two counts of felony driving with a suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Riley Scott Jones, 28, 1602 Brookside Drive, four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Joseph Wayde Solomon, 34, no address provided, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Bradley Dean Dewey, 46, 501 Faraon St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Ryan Lee Floore, 40, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Miranda Nicole Stafford, 37, 2816 Mary St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Cody L. Wilcox, 28, 2603 College Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Dillan Cody O’Dell, 30, Union Star, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Filed
Brandon Lee Umshler, 27, 2941 Jules St., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Shawn A. Wells, 41, 3305 Faraon St., 48 hours in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Johnnie O. Hollowell Sr., 63, 724 N. 23rd St., nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Kyle Eugene Moser, 53, 316 N. Noyes Blvd., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
Jerry Shaun Gibbs, 43, 1204 Fifth Ave., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 19 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
James Bradley Moore Jr., 31, 2415 Roma Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
James Bryson McGuire, 37, 526 E. Missouri Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Matthew Dale Dobbe, 39, 3008 Douglas St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tyrai M. Skeen, 29, 1202 Northwood Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jeffery Ray Smith, 42, 3133 St. Joseph Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
Richard David Munson, 58, Stewartsville, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident.
Fined
Jaiden M. Wheat, 21, 449 N. 17th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.