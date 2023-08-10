Rod W. Nordin, 2923 Olive St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Christian Ryan Phillips, 3402 Bel Nor Dr., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Mitch Moufa, 6030 Gordon Ave., 48 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 48 days served.
Kelly J. Steele, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., ten days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor second-degree property damage with credit given for seven days served.
Charles Alvin Walker, Horton, Kansas, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended and failure to display plates on a vehicle with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Clay A. Novak, 403 Ohio, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 52 days served.
Suspended sentence
Megan Elizabeth McDowell, 1012 N. 6th, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Justin Nathaniel Jones, 2821 Mulberry St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner involving an accident.
Keith Emery Shell, 5501 Ripley St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Kyler James Rascoe, Savannah, Missouri, three months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle owned by another knowing owner of the vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.
Brian Allen Russell, address not provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Scotty Lamont Alexander, Pine Bluff, Arizona, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Krista L. A. Solomon, 1501 Douglas St., two years of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked/suspended.
