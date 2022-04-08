Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Roberto Villegas Ayala, 58, 1222 Angelique St., nine years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony involuntary manslaughter with credit given for 197 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Lee R. Estes, 51, 207 Wyoming St., 90 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony attempted possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 85 days served.
Tanner Ray Young, 20, no address provided, 120 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 43 days served and court costs waived.
Andrew Wayne Ivy, 35, Savannah, Missouri, 124 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 124 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Bronson Carl Murphy, 46, 406 Michigan St., 120 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 58 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Denver Thomas McDowell, 24, no address provided, 112 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 101 days served.
Jake Donald Chellew, 28, Oregon, Missouri, 27 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
Kaleb Bryson Lukehart, 29, 1717 1/2 Savannah Ave., 45 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
Henry Chester Jr., 64, 114 S. 12th St., five days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for five days served.
Suspended sentence
Richard Allen Sowell Jr., 25, 1010 N. Ninth St., six months probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Stephen Craig Strong Sr., 41, 18098 Private Drive 3482, one year probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Natasha Renee Burgess, 39, 1911 S. 11th St., 90 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
William G. Wood, 75, Faucett, Missouri, 48 hours in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Randall Jordan Stout, 33, 6204 King Hill Ave., 55 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 55 days served and court costs waived.
David Eugene Dilley Jr., 34, 1317 S. 16th St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 30 days served.
Michael Isaac Singleton, 42, 3010 Felix St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 30 days served.
Suspended sentence
William F. Trauernicht, 72, 2829 S. 21st St., two years probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
