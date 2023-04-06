Division 4
Judge Daniel F. KelloggPrison
Chase R. Engel, 25, 2225 Seneca St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property.
Suspended sentence
Jacob Duane Ekoniak, 40, 210 N. 8th St., four years probation for felony second-degree burglary
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Jonathon Lee Linville, 36, 510 S. 22nd St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony non-support with credit given for 63 days served and court costs waived.
William Orlando Moore, 40, 1709 Lion Rd., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.
Benjamin Lloyd Mauzey, 29, no address provided, 24 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Donald Fay Morelock Jr., 49, 2211 Green Valley Rd., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Garrett Matthew Branstetter, 30, 602 Francis St., 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Jacob Christopher, 27, no address provided, nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor first-degree trespass with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Corey Lynn Kropp, 45, 3502 Woodland Pointe Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult.
Nicoline Erica Eshnaur, 46, 2816 S. 22nd St., two years probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Cortney Danielle Stewart, 34, 1400 N. 13th St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with license revoked/suspended.
Jeremy Michael Kendall, 40, 4521 Alpha Lane, two years probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Derek James Lee Cockriel, 25, 6314 Pamela Dr., two years probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Fined
Christina Anna May Parker, 42, 3113 Serve Ct., $25 fine for misdemeanor littering.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerJailed
Michael Shane Allen, 40, 222 Blake St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 56 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Randall Jordan Stout, 34, 6204 King Hill Ave., two years probation for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult.
Carlos V. Perez, 40, 516 East Colorado St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Lillian Grace Price, 39, 1006 Broadway, six months probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dallas Matthew Piland, 50, 2005 Jamesport St., six months probation for misdemeanor owner operating of a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Ava Marie Tatro, 19, 2408 Mary St., two years probation for misdemeanor second-degree harassment.
Matthew Dominic Rivera, 53, 3201 Frederick Ave., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Bette Jane Smith, 32, 2320 Messanie, four years probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
