placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

Austin Michael Reed, 27, 110 S. 22nd St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Suspended sentence

Brandon M. Barnett, 31, 1503 Olive St., four years of probation for felony violation of a protection order and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Amy Jo Rainez, 50, 1601 Seymour St., five years of probation for felony stealing.

Shantella M. Wells, 49, 805 Thompson Ave., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Suspended sentence

David Mariak-Aleer Chol, 26, 3609 Gene Field Road, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

Mark Edward Schenecker, 61, 1520 N. 42nd Terrace, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.

Jessie Sue Leaverton, 44, 2504 S. 10th St., nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.

Brian Keith McClain, 50, 2707 S. 25th St., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 26 days served.

Adam L. Davis, 46, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Jesika Addie Ketchum, 45, Overland Park, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

Donnell Lewis Allen Jr., 45, Phoenix, Arizona, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

Michael A. Pinkerton, 44, Leavenworth, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Amanda Lynn Noland, 33, Liberty, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Shawn Robert Grieme, 46, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Fined

Stacey Jean Smith, 44, 715 S. 16th St., $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.

