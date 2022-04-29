Circuit courts for April 30 News-Press NOW Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Division 3Judge Patrick RobbPrisonAustin Michael Reed, 27, 110 S. 22nd St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Suspended sentenceBrandon M. Barnett, 31, 1503 Olive St., four years of probation for felony violation of a protection order and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Amy Jo Rainez, 50, 1601 Seymour St., five years of probation for felony stealing.Shantella M. Wells, 49, 805 Thompson Ave., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Division 4Judge Daniel KelloggSuspended sentenceDavid Mariak-Aleer Chol, 26, 3609 Gene Field Road, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerJailedMark Edward Schenecker, 61, 1520 N. 42nd Terrace, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.Jessie Sue Leaverton, 44, 2504 S. 10th St., nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.Brian Keith McClain, 50, 2707 S. 25th St., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 26 days served.Adam L. Davis, 46, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceJesika Addie Ketchum, 45, Overland Park, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Donnell Lewis Allen Jr., 45, Phoenix, Arizona, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Michael A. Pinkerton, 44, Leavenworth, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Amanda Lynn Noland, 33, Liberty, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.Shawn Robert Grieme, 46, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.FinedStacey Jean Smith, 44, 715 S. 16th St., $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Misdemeanor Probation Felony Law Crime Criminal Law Assault Possession Cost Buchanan County Fine Steven J. Wance Savannah Violation Missouri Suspended Sentence Scottie Ryan Briner Months Jail While Stealing Controlled Substance Melissa Ann Chavez Jeremy Dean Long Missouri Department Of Corrections Theft Credit Shawn Robert Grieme × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Angle retires after nearly 30 years with highway patrol Local News Master gardeners hold annual plant sale Public Safety Road work to close Highway 36 ramp to I-229 Government Voting dynamic could change at council meetings More Local News → 1:49 Friday Night Severe Weather Update 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.