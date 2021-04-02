Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Mary Randle, 50, Kansas City, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Jacob Loren Williams, 33, 2903 Charles St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Courtney James Townsend, 44, 113 Virginia St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Mark W. Hildebrand II, 31, 1915 Parkview St., 83 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death with credit given for 83 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Henry Marvin Wilfong III, 34, 314 Elizabeth St., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Lacy J. Noble, 36, 2121 S. Riverside Road, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Christopher W. Roberts, 29, 3305 Faraon St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher W. Roberts, 29, 3305 Faraon St., four years of probation for felony resisting or interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher W. Roberts, 29, 3305 Faraon St., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Donnita Lynn Payne, 45, 1809 Parkview Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Andrew Jarrell Hicks, 35, 5509 Valley View, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Lacy J. Noble, 36, 2121 S. Riverside Road, $250 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Aric Christopher Buckner, 28, 701 S. 19th St., 268 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid with credit given for 268 days served and court costs waived.
Richard E. Gibson III, 31, 501 Faraon St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 84 days served.
Brian M. Johnston, 47, Atchison, Kansas, 140 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 82 days served and court costs waived.
Amanda Chevelle Mix, 23, no address provided, 24 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Myra Ann Bernard, 29, 725 S. 17th St., 39 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 39 days served and court costs waived.
Montana Benjamin Vollintine, 20, 1921 Jones St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Brittany S. Rivera, 31, 202 E. Valley St., 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 11 days served and court costs waived.
Anthony Shawn Duckett, 34, 3702 Fairview Drive, 53 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 53 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Derek Scott Frakes, 35, Hiawatha, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Kyle O’Dell Young, 22, 406 Chellew Road, one year of probation for operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Trenton Levon Hughes, 28, 3202 Jennifer Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Brayden James Kelley, 18, 4320 Huntoon Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Ava Elizabeth Blessie, 21, Papillion, Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Stephanie Ann Heck, 46, 104 Winston Place, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Jacob A. Raczkowski, 21, 2622 Pacific St., six months of probation for misdemeanor property damage.
Derrick Martin Massey, 41, 524 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Dustin Lee Hubbard, 32, 3515 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Dalton Oakley Yates, 54, 2229 S. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Keirstyn A. Blandford, 20, Louisville, Kentucky, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fined
Daniel R. Riley, 3418 Monterey St., 63, $252 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.
Daniel R. Riley, 3418 Monterey St., 63, $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Daniel R. Riley, 3418 Monterey St., 63, $50.50 fine for misdemeanor failure to register a vehicle.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jacob Daniel Wegenka, 39, 3904 East Hills Drive, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Suspended sentence
Matthew James Dilley, 31, 5111 Arcadia St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Ryan Z. Spoonemore, 21, 3151 S.E. McQueen Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Trevor Harris, 29, 2310 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Fined
Bradley Russell, 24, Union Star, Missouri, $500 fine for misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit.
Bradley Russell, 24, Union Star, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Crystal Renee Clark, 30, 820 N. Fifth St., $50 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.