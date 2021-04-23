Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Caimon Ramone Stillman, 21, 205 Harvard St., 24 years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree murder and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Dallas Gilbert Testerman, 25, 10543 County Road 375, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Sean Michael Miller, 29, 6702 Mack St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Suspended sentence
Terry D. Stahl, 38, 2700 S.E. Galvin Road, four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jeffrey Dean Seitz, 44, 3207 Morton Lane, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Heather N. Choske, 36, 1806 Clay St., four years of probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jarod Lee Spence, 41, 3015 Locust St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Dustin Ray Dean Venneman, 25, 1315 Penn St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting/interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Darrell Alan Kellogg Jr., 39, 2922 Burnside Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Jailed
Michael Daniel Hinton Jr., 65, 514 S. Ninth St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony assault with credit given for six months served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Nathan Thomas Lawson, 18, 11999 County Road 363, two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
James Lawrence Komer, 36, 2518 Lakeview Drive, three years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Mickayla Renae Helfery, 24, 2509 Duncan St., four years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Anthony Aaron Hanner, 33, 817 N. 24th St., two years of probation for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Maurice Donnell Smith, 40, 2822 Patee St., three years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Toby Ray Noble, 22, Maysville, Missouri, three years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Matthew James Dilley, 31, 5111 Arcadia St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Hyrum G. Bishop, 20, Jonesburg, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Corey Brian Johnson, 33, 1113 Corby St., 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served.
Suspended sentence
Eric Allen Floyd, 41, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Eric Allen Floyd, 41, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Ronnie D. Ray, 67, 74 Empire Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Sterling Kane Stewart-Phillips, 24, 1017 Logan St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Roselia R. Ramos, 36, 1217 S. 18th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Michael A. Norman, 33, Wathena, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tyrone Harrison Goodwin, 30, Leavenworth, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
William Lee Hendrix, 45, 6505 King Hill Ave., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Sean Lee Minear, 34, 3034 Mayfair Drive, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Courtney James Townsend, 44, 113 Virginia St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport.
Cheyanne Nikole Greer-Didlo, 26, 4502 Amazonia Road, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device with credit given for five days served.
Suspended sentence
Jurell Floyd Green, 26, 2209 Charles St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jennifer M. Aguilar, 47, 6010 King Hill Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Michael Eugene Miller, 50, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Julie Ann Calhoon, 39, 2602 Sacramento St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Dylan Shawn Hornbuckle, 22, 1713 Bellevue St., two years of probation for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon.
Ryan M. Bost, 25, 1613 N. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Edward W. Wilson, 39, 710 S. 16th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Keegan O’Dell Smith, 28, 6401 Buddy Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
David Peterson III, 31, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Scott Geoffroy, 54, 3406 S. 40th Terrace, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Keante Kevaun Green, 27, Manhattan, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
