{h2}Division 3{/h2}
Judge Patrick Robb
{h4}Prison{/h4}Robert Allen Langston, 36, Agency, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Jameson Arthur Owens, 37, 1017 S. 11th St., 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony manufacture/distribution or attempted manufacture/distribution of a controlled substance.
Jeremy A. Smith, 39, Council Grove, Kansas, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jessica Wagoner, 36, 2902 N. 12th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Paige Minear Sr., 38, 1300 S. 11th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Carl Duane Griffin Jr., 41, 826 S. 14th St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary.
{h4}Suspended sentence{/h4}Hollie R. Bramble, 42, Sedalia, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Pamela Sue Myers, 36, 210 N. Eighth St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Katlin Lynne Robinson, 34, 5518 King Hill Ave., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Brandon L. Earleywine, 28, no address provided, four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
{h2}Division 4{/h2}
Judge Daniel Kellogg
{h4}Prison{/h4}Sara Nicole Cave, 40, 2405 Rock Island St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
{h4}Jailed{/h4}Michael A. Smith, 55, 1113 Corby St., five months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 48 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
{h2}Division 5{/h2}
Judge Keith Marquart
{h4}Jailed{/h4}Michael Allan Mitchell, 31, 1805 Mitchell Ave., 41 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 41 days served and court costs waived.
Raymond F. Harding, 39, 2401 Beechwood Blvd., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Sean Lee Minear, 35, 13000 S. 11th St., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served and a $250 fine.
Bryson D. Frederick, 25, 619 Powell St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Richard Paul Kay Jr., 34, 501 Faraon St., 67 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 67 days served and court costs waived.
{h4}Suspended sentence{/h4}Joshua Glyn Wade, 35, Warsaw, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Michael Ryan C. Butterfield, 27, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Jeffrey A. Roland, 32, 2005 S. 17th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
{h4}Suspended sentence{/h4}Dajhanique J. Fetters, 19, 3712 Woodlawn Terrace, six months of probation for misdemeanor assault.
George Baxter Burgess II, 52, 413 N. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
James H. Narruhn, 26, 1823 N. Second St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Travis Brian McCaffery, 25, 516 N. 10th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Mark Anthony Hardin, 32, 1501 Douglas St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
{h4}Fined{/h4}Celso Zamora Garcia, 57, 1501 S. 22nd St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
{h2}Division 6{/h2}
Judge Rebecca Spencer
{h4}Jailed{/h4}Anthony S. Graham, 37, 3401 Faraon St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 60 days served and court costs waived.
Adam L. Davis, 46, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Marcus Brando Gilbert, 28, 3111 Felix St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 60 days served and court costs waived.
{h4}Suspended sentence{/h4}Brett Grenelle Routon, 34, 2223 S. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Ricardo Macias Lopez, 58, 210 N. Eighth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Dustin Lee Crouse, 28, Independence, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Travis Kephart, 39, Westboro, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Bradley James Apodaca, 32, 1902 N. Second St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
