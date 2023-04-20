Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
JailedHenry Mori Jr., 27, 1517 N. 36th, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony third-degree assault with credit given for 50 days served.
Mitchell Lain Woolard, 33, 5701 SW. Lakefront Lane, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony driving while license revoked/suspended with credit given for 23 days served.
Gregory P. White, 32, no address provided, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of injury/death with credit given for 287 days served.
Suspended sentenceNicholas M. Beltran, 21, 3000 Parkway A, four years probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Dwight E. Myers, 42, Atchison, Kansas, four years probation for felony driving while intoxicated with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Mark R. Fuemmeler, 58, no address provided, four years probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Zachary Michael Lett, 29, 809 S. 17th St., four years probation for felony receiving stolen property with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Taylor James Schumacher, 22, 2817 S. 18th St., four years probation for felony resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
JailedVernon Thomas Nellis, 23, Helena, Missouri, 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Fredrick Judkins, 34, Belleview, Nebraska, six days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony forgery with credit given for six days served and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Suspended sentence
Vernon Thomas Nellis, 23, Helena, Missouri, four years probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Westyn L. Williams, 23, Easton, Missouri, five years probation for felony driving while intoxicated with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Gabriel Salinas Cruz, 32, Savannah, Missouri four years probation for felony driving while intoxicated with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Heather L. Fields, 36, 301 N. 16th St., four years probation for felony driving while intoxicated with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Kayla M. Butts, 30, 425 N. 11th St., four years probation for felony stealing with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Michael S. Diblasio, 29, no address provided, four years probation for felony first-degree tampering with a vehicle with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Carmen T. Watson, 34, Independence, Missouri, three years probation for felony resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Candy Jo Williams, 51, 1617 S. 17th St., three years probation for felony stealing with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Zakery Lee Taylor Solomon, 24, 1902 S. 18th St., two years probation for felony stealing with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
JailedIsaiah Scott Rucker, 23, 3601 Gene Field Road, F55, 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for five days served.
Suspended sentence
Shelly Am White, 23, Cameron, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor owner operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Constance D. Noyce, 40, Weston, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner involving an accident.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedAustin Cody Book, 30, Independence, Missouri, ten days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for ten days served and court costs waived.
Lawrence Edward Walters Jr., 55, 629 S. Eighth, 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Aaron Keith Despain, 22, 613 Bon Ton St., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Ryan Eugene Haeberle, 40, 4901 Valley Lane, two years probation for two years misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Toby G. Simpson, 39, Wathena, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Francine Elizabeth Hicks, 36, Elwood, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
James Lee Biggs, 29, 1514 Faraon, two years probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Blakeley C. Parker, 46, 3113 Serve Court, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Laura Lynn Pearson, 39, Platte City, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Abegale M. Mathews, 26, Tina, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Travis O’Dell Roberts, 37, 3122 Sherry Lane, six months probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Zachery Clint Campbell, 33, 2308 Strader Terrace, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
FinedAaron Keith Despain, 22, 613 Bon Ton St., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
