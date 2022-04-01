Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
David Eugene Dilley Jr., 34, 1317 S. 16th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
George Albert Feiden, 35, 6706 Mack St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Kevin Lee Kunrath, 30, 312 N. 20th St., five years of probation for felony leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Natasha Jean Whitaker, 32, 309 Fleeman St., 23 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 23 days served.
Susan Marie Squires, 37, 1602 Brookside St., 55 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 55 days served.
Scottie Ryan Briner, 35, 711 Mason Ave., 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 11 days served.
Ricky J. Rodriguez, 40, 4021 Frederick Blvd., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Benjamin Roy Canchola, 32, 2005 Beattie St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Ethan Joseph Knaebel, 29, 2714 S. 19th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor receiving stolen property and court costs waived.
Scottie Ryan Briner, 35, 711 Mason Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor speeding and court costs waived.
Courtney James Townsend, 45, 113 Virginia St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Steven J. Wance, 30, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Jonathan Lee Benedict, 45, 1447 S. 38th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jailed
Leslie Ann Weyer, 34, Wathena, Kansas, 43 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 43 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Bunny Pauline Tatro, 41, 3434 Craig Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Joshua Lee Harding, 34, 7202 S.W. Diagonal St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Fined
David Anthony Kretzer, 63, 9417 S.W. Punzo Road, $100 fine for misdemeanor careless driving.
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Kenneth Albert Frank H. Robinson, 37, 516 N. Tenth St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Fined
Chase Robert Engel, 24, 1904 Savannah Ave., $51.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
