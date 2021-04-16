Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Autumn Nicole Palmer, 39, 2311 Bittersweet Lane, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard, 21, 502 S. 16th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Jailed
Zachary Lewis Mansfield, 28, 3105 Joyce Lane, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Javay Gulley-Chaveres, 21, Houston, Texas, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Tyler Daniel Buckley, 29, 1823 Clay St., four years of probation for felony sex offender present within 500 feet of park/playground/pool/museum and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Mikayla Deann Eggman, 29, 3137 Sylvanie St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Mikayla Deann Eggman, 29, 3137 Sylvanie St., four years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Mary R. Anderson, 55, 9406 S.W. State Route JJ, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Robert Dean Mowen, 44, 2402 Mitchell Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Robert Dean Mowen, 44, 2402 Mitchell Ave., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony endangering the welfare of a child.
Robert Dean Mowen, 44, 2402 Mitchell Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony property damage.
Robert Dean Mowen, 44, 2402 Mitchell Ave., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Jay Christian Painter, 27, Gower, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jay Christian Painter, 27, Gower, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Jay Christian Painter, 27, Gower, Missouri, 233 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 233 days served.
Cassandra L. Harris, 27, 2502 Mary St., 75 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 75 days served.
Suspended sentence
L.J. Terrell Lankford, 23, 1301 Northwood Drive, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Anthony F. Richey, 40, 2401 Cranberry Hill Circle, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Halsey Elizabeth Moser, 32, 1607 Weisenborn Road, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Prison
Joshua W. Grippando, 39, 1823 Clay St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
Jailed
Justin Michael Hartley, 32, 2008 N. Fourth St., 133 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 117 days served.
Justin Michael Hartley, 32, 2008 N. Fourth St., 48 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 26 days served.
Heather N. Choske, 36, 1806 Clay St., 53 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 51 days served.
Jacob Duane Ekoniak, 38, no address provided, 98 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 92 days served.
Blake Anthony Weyer, 31, 210 S. 10th St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.
Shauntez L.L. Allen, 42, 503 S. Sixth St., 29 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 29 days served and court costs waived.
Brett Michael Finch, 31, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, 114 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony domestic assault with credit given for 114 days served.
Timothy Lee Myers, 37, 306 Hamburg St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
David Michael Ogden Mitchell, 55, 14 Park Lane, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Terron Maples, 19, Blue Springs, Missouri, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Jeffrey Warren Bly, 46, 2718 Mary St., 96 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 96 days served.
Suspended sentence
Jeremy Lyle White, 40, Amazonia, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
Anthony M. Wolf, 18, 1215 Safari Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Jonathan Frank Herrera, 44, Hamilton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Max Jacob McLeod, 24, 1220 N. Eighth St., one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Jeffery Edward Carpenter, 45, 2104 St. Joseph Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
James E. Dale, 65, 711 Powell St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Joseph Carl Hawley, 45, 2404 Evergreen Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Aimee Renee Propes, 48, 1214 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Isaiah D. Cage, 32, 2713½ Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Fined
Hope N. Easter, 52, 6527 Lake Ave., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Hope N. Easter, 52, 6527 Lake Ave., $300 fine for misdemeanor knowingly altering/selling/making invalid or counterfeit insurance card.
Candace Marie Dredge, 28, 1702 N. Fourth Ave., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Richard Alfonso Reyes, 33, Gladstone, Missouri, $25 fine for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Richard L. Phelps Jr., 45, 1614 1/2 S. Ninth St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
John Mikel Nichols, 42, 804 Mason Ave., 54 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport and credit given for 54 days served.
Dakota Lee Moss, 26, 320 E. Missouri Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Roger Wayne Sutton, 48, 1621 Cudmore Ave., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for any days served.
Suspended sentence
Steven Wayne Huitt-Johnson, 37, 4515 Faraon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Michael R. Russell, 27, Elwood, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Trenton C. Estes, 21, Dearborn, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Trenton C. Estes, 21, Dearborn, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.