Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Zachary Dale Bernard, 29, 725 S. 17th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Zachary Dale Bernard, 29, 725 S. 17th St., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Nathan Steven Michael Guyer, 22, 6418 Brown St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony attempted theft of a firearm/explosive weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jason L. Langley, 45, 1902 Bellevue St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Jason L. Langley, 45, 1902 Bellevue St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jason L. Langley, 45, 1902 Bellevue St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Nathan J. Johnson, 33, 4005 Paseo Drive, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joshua Brian Taber, 30, 428 N. 17th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Brian Taber, 30, 428 N. 17th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Megan Renee Mayse, 30, 914 S. 23rd St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing with credit given for 120 days served.
Megan Renee Mayse, 30, 914 S. 23rd St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Kaleb Bryson Lukehart, 29, 1717 ½ Savannah Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony theft of a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Mitchell William Crawford, 43, Independence, Missouri, two years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Steven Allen Caudill, 56, 4322 Hidden Valley Drive, two years of probation for felony driving with a suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Korey Lynn Barnhill, 32, Gower, Missouri, four years of probation for felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Melissa Ann Chavez, 35, Vero Beach, Florida, two years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Lual Gum Akol, 34, 1607 N. 36th St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for four days served.
Jason A. Houston, 43, Omaha, Nebraska, nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Eusebio Macario Buc, 21, 110 1/2 Illinois Ave., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for one day served.
Eileen S. Lusamukha, 40, no address provided, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served.
Mel Andre Wilson Jr., 32, 2902 N. 12th St., 37 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 37 days served and court costs waived.
Jason Mark Waddell, 38, no address provided, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 56 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Malone O’Brien Hendrix, 24, 3920 Messanie St., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
Tyler Michael Studer, 19, Wathena, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Nathan Lee Talbott, 27, 2712 Renick St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Shaun R. Garcia, 42, Leawood, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 30, 2204 Monterey Drive, one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Joseph Carmen Vigliaturo, 69, 4625 Iris Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Deborah L. Duncan, 52, Weston, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Sara Rae Kresin, 26, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Fined
Eusebio Macario Buc, 21, 110 1/2 Illinois Ave., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Eileen S. Lusamukha, 40, no address provided, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Raymond F. Harding, 39, 2401 Beechwood Blvd., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 29 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Derek Ryan Power, 39, 2201 Green Meadows Court, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Richard A. Underwood II, 49, 701 Ingalls St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Natasha Renee Burgess, 39, 1911 S. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Bryan Michael Robertson, 34, 3902 W. Ayrlawn Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Jacob Clifford Nelson, 28, Clarksdale, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Airreanna M. Hughes, 24, 4507 Orchard Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brittany R. Andrews, 33, 2210 N. Second St., one year of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Melissa Ann Chavez, 35, Vero Beach, Florida, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Craig A. Kerns, 41, 2121 S. Tenth St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jeremy Dean Long, 47, 2605 Pacific St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Jeremy Dean Long, 47, 2605 Pacific St., six months of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Daurice Andrew Starr, 29, 1308 N. 18th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Byron Ray Dickerson, 55, Blue Springs, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Fined
Christopher Boyd Blanchard, 41, 2730 N. Fourth St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
