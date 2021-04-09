Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Felix Aguileramerino, 47, 6208 Washington St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Maria Patricia Gandar, 34, 501 Faraon St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Maria Patricia Gandar, 34, 501 Faraon St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Randy D. Martin, 58, 6012 N.E. Amazonia Road, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony trafficking drugs.
Randy D. Martin, 58, 6012 N.E. Amazonia Road, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Christopher Dewain Martin, 60, 803 N. 13th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Roger Dean Merritt Jr., 29, 2201 Seneca St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Roger Dean Merritt Jr., 29, 2201 Seneca St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Roger Dean Merritt Jr., 29, 2201 Seneca St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Nelson Rodriguez, 28, 3242 Lafayette St., two years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Earl Fred Trauernicht Jr., 43, 1621 Cudmore Ave., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amber Lynn Punzo, 39, 102 N. 17th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
James Burchett Jr., 34, 1202 Angelique St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
James Burchett Jr., 34, 1202 Angelique St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Terence Matthew Hoyt, 43, 1604 S. 17th St., four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Tucker Theodore Todd, 43, 5700 Lakefront Lane, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor failure to comply with Halloween restrictions for sex offenders with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Penny Marie Smith, 41, 1621 Cudmore Ave., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Dakota Cameron Meeks, 28, 833 S. 22nd St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Erik Dean Butts, 26, Wathena, Kansas, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Jeremy R. Thompson, 50, 1920 S. 24th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Timothy Michael Talbott, 31, 3107½ Squire Lane, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Timothy Michael Talbott, 31, 3107½ Squire Lane, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Rachel Addie Richey, 43, 3440 Seneca St., two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Fined
Brandon Michael Adams, 37, 3501 St. Joseph Ave., $75 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.
