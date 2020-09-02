Murphy-Watson Properties LLC, 5202 Faraon St., minor tenant finish, KC Constructors Inc., $15,000.
Todd and Sarah Miller, 4405 Valley Ridge Drive, 18x36-foot in-ground pool, The Comfort Center, $45,900.
Michael Smith, 6510 Sherman St., 24x21-foot shed, no contractor listed, $5,100.
Ava and Johnny Matthews and Sheila Matthews, 828 Sunset Drive, fire damage repair, Jmar Construction, $31,514.
Harold and Marilyn Jewett, 3003 Garden Gate, 12x15-foot deck, Shelton Siding Co. Inc., $26,410.
Missouri Doctors Mutual Insurance Co., 601 Francis St., reroofing, A1 Roofing, $45,000.
David and Rebecca Jones, 1818 Lovers Lane, remove and replace shingles, Triad Inc., $6,100.
Linzi Caitlin Tuttle, 4231 Maxwell Road, roof replacement, Erie Construction, $5,897.
Colleen Becker, 1321 N. 20th St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,458.
Travis and Bertha James, 1128 N. 19th St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,000.
Jeffrey Saverino and Marnie Cordonnier, 4215 Maxwell Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,700.
Shamrock Investment St. Joseph LLC, 200 S. Eighth St., reroof commercial building, A1 Roofing, $15,000.
Cam D. Corp, 1415 N. Second St., reroof, 435 Roofing Inc., $4,944.
Melvin and Delilah Sigrist, 418 N. 20th St., complete tear off and reroof, JG Contracting LLC, $10,690.
Randy and Sharron Sursa, 1816 S. 41st St., reroof house and gutters, Ward Roofing LLC, $19,496.
John and Lori Wachtel, 5216 Rock Springs Road, reroof house and gutters, Ward Roofing LLC, $8,848.
Terry McKee, 5315 Halsey St., reroof house, Babcock’s General Contracting, $3,200.
Jeffrey and Gaye Black, 9 S.E. Delaney Drive, reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $15,784.
Janet Phelps, 2611 S. 27th Terrace, tear off and reroof, Top Notch Roofing Solutions LLC, $6,700.
Dennis and Nancy Weiser, 4601 Lexington Court, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $15,680.
Kraig and Kristine Arthur, 3110 N. 34th Terrace, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $11,725.
Dennis and Charlotte Carmichael, 2316 Shamrock Lane, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $5,516.
Tyler and Sara Fortune, 6203 Greenway Court, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $7,315.
Jean Warren, 1508 S. 17th St., remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $12,146.
Marta Sansone, 3214 Doniphan Ave., remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $5,705.
Tiffany Renee Holland, 2822 Angelique St., remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,030.
Annora Newman, 3319 Scott St., remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $9,342.