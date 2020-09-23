St. Joseph Housing LP, 1201 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
St. Joseph Housing LP, 1202 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
St. Joseph Housing LP, 1205 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
St. Joseph Housing LP, 1206 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
St. Joseph Housing LP, 1209 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
St. Joseph Housing LP, 1210 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
St. Joseph Housing LP, 1214 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
St. Joseph Housing LP, 1218 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
St. Joseph Housing LP, 1222 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
St. Joseph Housing LP, 1226 Angelique St., renovation of building, MHP Construction Services LLC, $441,000.
Seren Properties Inc., 5514 Corporate Drive, tenant renovations, Lawhon Construction Co., $120,000.
Midwest Oncology Associates LLC, 902 N. Riverside Road, building addition and renovations, Lehr Construction Co. Inc., $15,000,000.
Rodney and Sandra Paden, 123 Division St., construction of new driveway, gravel lot and asphalt plant, CDS, $300,000.
Jaimie Heastan, 2725 Commercial St., 30x40-foot shed, King City Lumber Co., $26,054.
Cheryl Molloy and Marvin Blanton, 2733 Jackson St., prebuilt 14x34-foot shed, no contractor listed, $11,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4204 Greystone Drive, 24x20-foot detached garage, Clark & Thomas Construction, $25,000.
William and Mary Newton, 3201 N. 36th Terrace, 16x16-foot room addition, Kieser Construction, $39,500.
Louis and Vicki Millenbruch, 4518 Libby Lane, install roof mounted solar panels, Smart Home Innovations, $30,000.
Patricia and Freddie Stallsworth and Shawn Stallsworth, 811 Warsaw Ave., 18x35-foot garage, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Cheryl Silkett, 3530 Jackson St., 13x22-foot deck, Dillon Co., $20,000.
Gene and Francis Henson, 1820 N. 20th St., applying wall anchors to foundation, Groundworks FRS, $4,010.
William Bryant, 2907 Blackwell Road, repair foundation, C.L. Sutton Construction, $34,000.
Westchester Village of St. Joseph, 2202 Village Drive, repairs from water main break, Metro Equipment Rental, $70,000.
Mark and Rebecca Mollus, 506 Greenbriar Terrace, 20x17-foot deck replacement, Accessibility Remodeling, $18,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4802 Stonebridge Drive, new townhouse, Tim Knapp Construction, $225,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4200 Windward Drive, new single-family home, Tim Knapp Construction, $235,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4115 Autumn Ridge St., new single-family home, Tim Knapp Construction, $235,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4115 Willow Way, new single-family home, Tim Knapp Construction, $235,000.
David and Cristen Carter, 2749 Fairleigh Terrace, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $12,503.
Jajo Investments, 1402 Felix St., reroof house, R.E.A. Contracting Services LLC, $3,400.
Missouri Real Estate Investments LLC, 4010 Bay Point Drive, reroof house, Agape Grace LLC, $12,000.
Missouri Real Estate Investments LLC, 4006 Bay Point Drive, reroof house, Agape Grace LLC, $12,000.
Missouri Real Estate Investments LLC, 4014 Bay Point Drive, reroof house, Agape Grace LLC, $12,000.
Michael Clay, 3342 Mueller Lane, replace roof, Peak Roofing & Remodeling, $8,804.
Warren and Virginia Phillips, 3502 Doniphan Ave., tear off existing shingles and replace, Erie Construction, $44,504.
Evan and Elaine Noynaert, 1125 Safari Drive, tear off existing shingles and replace, Erie Construction, $29,822.
Bret Yager, 422 N. 24th St., reroof house, Mike Rose Construction, $5,192.
Glen Tiller Jr., 1302 E. Joseph St., tear off existing shingles and replace, Erie Construction, $11,785.
East Hills Properties LLC, 3702 Frederick Blvd., reroof shopping center, Diamond Roofing Company, $113,000.
Kathy Bass, 3808 Penn St., reroof house, Interurban Restoration, $6,200.
Leonard and Helen McAfee, 5409 Miller Road, reroof house, Interurban Restoration, $6,299.
Terry and Patricia Izer, 1801 Edmond St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $1,500.
Nickolas and Diane Johnson, 5414 Savannah Road, reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $7,850.
Sharon Beckett, 2403 N. Seventh St., reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $9,800.
Albert and Cindy Voltolina, 4505 Hallbrook Drive, reroof, Aspen Contracting Inc., $10,112.
Pro Life Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 501 S. 10th St., reroof house, Manning General Contractors, $71,130.
William Martorelli, 2835 S. 22nd St., tear off and reroof, J. Hatheway Contracting, $6,000.
Patrick and Vickie Rock, 5405 S. 14th St., reroof house, Krys Properties LLC, $5,000.
John and Carol Walter, 2602 Lovers Lane, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $11,000.
James and Diane Desart, 606 E. Colorado Ave., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $75,000.
Bradley and Deanna Kokesh, 2820 Renick St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $10,000.
Orscheln Properties Co. LLC, 5326 Lake Ave., retrofit insulation to existing deck, Frontline Roofing LLC, $117,145.