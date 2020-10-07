Mark Grier, 3125 N. Leonard Road, 30x40-foot attached garage, Boss Sheds, $25,000.
Ronald and Charlene Allen, 4005 Robin Hood Drive, 24x41-foot shed, no contractor listed, $10,450.
John and Arlene Castanada, 513 Greenbriar Terrace, foundation repair, Groundworks FPS, $20,480.
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, 719 S. 20th St., new home construction, no contractor listed, $140,000.
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, 715 S. 20th St., new home construction, no contractor listed, $140,000.
Frank and Paula Horn, 3313 Grandview Drive, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
Kayla Townsend, 507 E. Colorado Ave., reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $8,800.
David Duncan, 1804 Sixth Ave., remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $4,810.
James and Patricia Hawkins, 3302 Primrose Lane, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $3,350.
David and Jenny Miller, 3309 Primrose Lane, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $6,300.
Brentwood Village Inc., 2010 Village Drive, roof repair and reroof, Interurban Restoration, $9,550.
Daniel and Theresa Loubey, 2301 Hendrix Heights, tear off and reroof, Premier Roofing LLC, $5,250.
Kayla and Lonald Ueligger, 3834 Powers Drive, tear off and reroof, Premier Roofing LLC, $8,250.
Matthew Ofsharick and Stephanie Hartley, 4402 Kensington Drive, tear off and reroof, Premier Roofing LLC, $9,000.
William and Beverly Barr, 3408 E. Colony Square, tear off existing shingles and replace, Pyramid Construction, $15,300.
Melvin and Delilah Sigrist, 4507 N.E. Woodbine Road, complete tear off and roof replacement, JG Contracting LLC, $16,000.