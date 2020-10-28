Pony Express Realty LLC, 139 N. Belt Highway, landlord improvements, ACC, $175,000.
Orthopedic Clinic Properties LLC, 3107 Frederick Blvd., lower level renovations, Herner Construction, $400,000.
Kurt and Tammy Miller, 4802 Corinth Drive, new home construction, Vasut Construction Inc., $260,000.
Robert and Shawna Robinson, 2219 Carper Drive, new 54x16-foot deck and interior remodel, Dillon Co., $255,000.
Stephen Peterman, 1805 St. Joseph Ave., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,360.
US Bank, 2701 S. Belt Highway, new TPO roof system and seam metal, Triad Inc., $112,000.
Jerome Deshon, 2922 Lovers Lane, remove roof and install new one, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $16,974.
Lawrence and Trayce Poss, 2901 Derven Court, remove roof and install new one, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $10,830.
Amy McGoon, 2804 Karnes Road, remove roof and install new one, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $5,775.
Daniel Hess, 1060 N. Noyes Blvd., remove roof and install new one, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $15,407.
D&U Holdings LLC, 2208 Pacific St., remove roof and install new one, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $5,400.
Linda and Ronald Tyler, 3809 Powers Drive, remove roof and install new one, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,270.
William and Vicki Steele, 5509 Cape Court, remove roof and install new one, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $16,610.
Charles and Barbara Smith, 3410 Bel Nor Drive, remove roof and install new one, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,600.
Kelli Bender, 2916 Messanie St., remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $3,885.
John and Ruth Carrel, 1602 S. Ninth St., tearoff shingles and reroof, JJ Roofing & Restoration, $5,300.
Fat Goose LLC, 3436 S. 11th St., tear off and reroof, A&G Roofing and Construction LLC, $3,000.
Mathew and Rebeccah Kanjirathinkal, 2802 Joslin Lane, reroof house, Modern Concepts, $50,000.
Jose Lopez and Arturo Lopez, 1116 N. 24th St., reroof house, Bet El Roofing LLC, $6,000.