City of St. Joseph c/o Nestle Purina Petcare Co., 3916 Pettis Road, interior renovations to existing space, Lehr Construction Co. Inc., $200,000.
Mary L. Brown, 1611 Frederick Ave., remove existing solar panels and reinstall ballast system and panels, Solar Energy LLC, $22,728.
Triumph Foods, 5302 Stockyards Expressway, parking lot expansion, E.L. Crawford Construction Inc., $125,000.
The Restoration Project, 117 Francis St., fixing damaged and rotting areas of roof, All Job Construction, $5,100.
City of St. Joseph c/o Nestle Purina Petcare Co., 3916 Pettis Road, install new pretreatment facilities, Lehr Construction Co. Inc., $725,000.
Maria and Bryan Brown, 1518 S. 41st St., 24x16-foot sunroom addition, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Spencer and Angela Klaassen, 1617 S. 20th St., roof mount solar panels, Cornerstone Electric & Solar, $10,000.
Harold Crockett, 920 W. Hyde Park Ave., new modular home, no contractor listed, $40,000.
Scott and Linda Pendleton, 2005 Gooding Ave., reroof house, Top Notch Roofing Solutions LLC, $5,000.
Eric and Brenda Lafollette, 2600 Indian Trail Drive, remove and replace roofing, Ameristar Roofing & Restoration LLC, $20,000.
Charles and Brenda Cline, 306 Sarah Lane, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $7,630.
Reginald and Carol Johnston, 2215 Strader Terrace, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $9,945.
Stone Terrace Townhouse Association, 4515 Faraon St., reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,500.
St. Joseph City View Lofts LLC, 201 S. 10th St., replace existing roof, H&H Roofing and Restoration, $92,000.
Sherri and Winton Constable, 2017 Parkview Ave., replace roof, Peak Roofing & Remodeling LLC, $7,000.
Gary and Jean Wyatt, 3229 Brown Road, tear off and reroof, Raymond Steltenpohl, $3,000.
Suzanne Shay, 2403 Duncan St., reroofing, Ward Roofing LLC, $11,750.
Caitlyn Strong, 2606 S. 36th St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,000.
Jeremy Burleson, 3806 Mansfield Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $10,900.
John and Carol Walter, 2602 Lovers Lane, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $11,000.
Bradley and Deanna Kokesh, 2820 Renick St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $10,000.
Lucas Powers and Shae Fannon, 4815 Crystal Drive, reroof house, Interurban Restoration, $5,325.
Jacob and Cassie White, 1910 Oscar St., reroof house, Peak Roofing & Remodeling LLC, $4,934.
Douglas Baggett and Robin Duvall, 513 Pinewood Drive, reroof house, Remodeling Made Eazy, $10,000.