Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive, third drive lane, JML Remodeling, $25,000.
Christopher and Karri Habiger, 2916 Frederick Ave., install new pool, Scott Gann Construction, $40,000.
Christopher and Karri Habiger, 2916 Frederick Ave., 41x19-foot outdoor kitchen, $50,000.
Carl and Marilyn Johnson, 4307 Rainbow Court, 12x16-foot shed, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Jeffrey and Kimberly Penland, 1014 E. Cliff St., solar energy, Solar Energy LLC, $20,000.
James and Audrey Tolson, 6211 S. Ninth St., 24x24-foot storage building, King City Lumber Co., $22,567.
Chris and Deborah Zaroor, 1212 N. 26th St., reroof house and gutters, Ward Roofing LLC, $16,630.
Kathleen Holland, 2415 Oak St., tear off and reroof house, Mike Rose Construction, $8,562.
Corey Allsbury, 3517 St. Joseph Ave., reroof house asphalt shingles, Apple Roofing LLC, $7,692.
Railway Valley LLC, 520 Francis St., reroof building, GDS LLC, $104,800.
Carl Thomas Jr., 1907 Holman St., reroof house and gutters, Ward Roofing LLC, $7,300.
Austin and Beth Wilhite, 3309 Monterey St., tear off shingles and replace, Erie Construction, $20,827.
Earl and Donna Searcy, 1104 S. Noyes Blvd., reroof house, Alley Seamless Guttering, $6,142.
Shonna Sherer, 501 Shady Ave., reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $4,000.
Ronald and Patty Magers, 3103 Olive St., reroof house, Peak Roofing & Remodeling LLC, $4,000.
Javier Paz Blanco, 4313 N. 29th Terrace, remove roof to decking and replace, Shamrock Hills LLC, $12,000.