Pony Express Realty, 139 N. Belt Highway, tenant finish, ACC, $78,150.
East Hills Properties LLC, 3702 Frederick Blvd., mezzanine addition, E.L. Crawford Construction Inc., $150,000.
1414 S. Belt Highway LLC, 1414 S. Belt Highway, building addition and tenant finish, no contractor listed, $75,000.
Brian and Cristy Steeby, 4204 Meadow Vale Court, remodel basement, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Darren and Peggy Verbick, 2905 S. 40th Terrace, 28x30-foot pole barn, King City Lumber Co., $28,890.
David and Lora Smith, 2201 Goff Ave., 10x16-foot shed, no contractor listed, $2,700.
Kernan Bryant c/o Bonnie Bryant, 1805 N. 33rd St., applying push piers to foundation and intellibraces to foundation wall, Groundworks FRS, $24,737.
SDG Development, 2102A Fountain Creek Drive, new home construction, Scott Gann Construction, $135,000.
SDG Development, 2102B Fountain Creek Drive, new home construction, Scott Gann Construction, $135,000.
Greystone Partners, 4204 Windward Drive, new home construction, ESV Homes, $310,000.
Franklin Barton, 537 N. Eighth St., reroof house, Pyramid Construction, $24,500.
Dennis and Deena Sandusky, 3522 Lafayette St., reroof house and garage, Barmann Construction & Roofing, $7,000.
Sandra Ann Moles, 2611 Ashland Ave., reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $7,794.