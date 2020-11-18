Epic Endeavor Inc., 3601 Messanie St., tenant improvements, Lawhon Construction Co., $50,000.
RM70 Holdings LLC, 5419 S. Pointe Drive, Calamar senior housing main three-story apartment building, Calamar Construction Midwest, $1,903,577.
RM70 Holdings LLC, 5419 S. Pointe Drive, garage #1, Calamar Construction Midwest, $1,903,577.
RM70 Holdings LLC, 5419 S. Pointe Drive, garage #2, Calamar Construction Midwest, $1,903,577.
RM70 Holdings LLC, 5419 S. Pointe Drive, garage #3, Calamar Construction Midwest, $1,903,577.
RM70 Holdings LLC, 5419 S. Pointe Drive, garage #4, Calamar Construction Midwest, $1,903,577.
RM70 Holdings LLC, 5419 S. Pointe Drive, garage #5, Calamar Construction Midwest, $1,903,577.
Caleb and Cassandria Carter, 4012 Stacey Way Court, 18x36-foot in-ground pool, Clark Pools, $51,000.
Drew and Marnie Huff, 6010 Savannah Road, interior remodel, no contractor listed, $150,000.
Brian and Dlo Duvall, 2808 Whitman Drive, 26x32-foot garage, no contractor listed, $30,000.
George and Edwina Hobson, 615 S. 13th St., roof mount solar, Daybreak Install, $6,237.
Brian and Michelle Nappe, 2207 S. 17th St., roof mount solar panels, Power Home Solar LLC, $66,160.
Thousand Oaks Development LLC, 5313 Crystal Drive, new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $170,000.
Thousand Oaks Development LLC, 5312 Crystal Drive, new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $170,000.
Wayne and Sheila Rickel, 3609 Bishop Road, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $9,805.
BCJN Properties, 2702 Melrose Lane, reroof, Mike Rose Construction, $6,000.
Stephen Gibbs, 1707 Boyd St., new roof, Jason Brown Roofing, $5,650.
Daniel and Megan McCamy, 2623 Folsom St., remove and replace two layers and decking, Triad Inc., $7,500.
George and Annushka Hopkins, 20 Stratford Place, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $8,250.