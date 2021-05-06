Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc., 2621 N. Belt Highway, interior renovation, Purdum Inc., $407,000.
Kara Isaac, 3217 Arbor Lake Drive, install above-ground pool, Buck Stoves & Spa, $6,170.
Marian Carpenter and Michael Corkins, 6206 Carnegie St., roof-mount solar panels, Power Home Solar, $51,030.
Justin and Melissa Thompson, 2503 Meadow Trail, 20x31-foot deck, MRH Construction, $5,000.
Danny and Jacqueline Sproat, 2404 Cougar Road, foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $5,582.
Jerry and Marjorie Mitchell, 5410 Miller Road, 14x12-foot deck, Price Concrete, $15,169.
Jason Livick, 501 Hollywood Drive, 16x20-foot deck, no contractor listed, $4,300.
Brian Shirley and Michelle Wiebe, 2810 Edmond St., 10x16-foot shed, $7,000.
Bonnie Coon, 2002 Elm St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $18,604.
Melissa Mullins, 6418 S. 14th St., roof over current shingles, Erie Construction, $19,979.
Edward and Kathleen Hepburn, 1822 N. 29th St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $13,330.
Michael and Donna Butler, 2218 S. 28th St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3214 N. Woodbine Road, reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3216 N. Woodbine Road, reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3218 N. Woodbine Road, reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3220 N. Woodbine Road, reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3222 N. Woodbine Road, reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Kenneth Drydale, 1207 Tamara Drive, reroof house, Cornerstone Roof, $10,980.
Ronald and Patricia Sander, 2006 Mansfield Road, reroof house, A1 roofing, $11,900.
James and Tracy Parks, 2836 Doniphan Ave., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $8,500.
Manuel and Georgia Martinez, 2923 Cronkite Road, reroof house, Apple Roofing, $7,637.
