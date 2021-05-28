Austin and Rachel Kretzer and Justine Hildebrand, 1502 Mansfield Road, installation of an in-ground pool, St. Joe Outdoor Living, $52,500.
Casey and Lauren Conrad, 3614 Robin Lane, install a deck, no contractor listed, $4,000.
Eugene and Maria McKay, 4522 Gazelle Terrace, install a deck, Dillon Co., $16,920.
Craig and Angela Bohnsack, 4406 Kensington Drive, install a deck, Done Right Decking, $13,119.
Brandon and Janiesa Card, 506 E. Meadow Lane, construct shed, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Amy Saxton, 5202 Senior Drive, repair and remodel from fire damage, no contractor listed, $19,000.
Lorenzo Arnoldo, 1618 Main St., install a deck, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Anne Kiske, 2603 Mulberry St., construct shed, Spaeth Construction, $5,500.
Christopher and Melody Ann Brown, 3404 East St., roof-mount solar panels, Smart Home Innovations, $25,000.
Franklin and Jennifer Hatheway, 718 S. 24th St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $4,951.
John Tapia and Denise Bartles, 1609 Tamara Drive, foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $6,399.
Kara Isaac, 3217 Arbor Lake Drive, install a deck, no contractor listed, $8,000.
Thousand Oaks Development, 2201 Bateley St., new home construction, $200,000.
Thousand Oaks Development, 2205 Bateley St., new home construction, $200,000.
Thousand Oaks Development, 5302 Crystal Drive, new home construction, $200,000.
Shawn and Elizabeth Holcomb, 3117 Summit Ave., tear off and install new shingles, Pyramid Roofing, $5,400.
Corey and Hollie Kass, 4521 Gazelle Terrace, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $7,495.
KCP Enterprises, 1202 S. 29th St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $4,000.
Rene Hillyer, 3306 Doniphan Ave., reroof, AAA Midwest Roofing, $4,150.
Danielle Dalton, 2834 Lafayette St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $10,999.
Clarence and Sharon Streeby, 3818 N. 25th St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $7,802.
Grover and Rosalie Prost c/o Howard Prost, 3306 S. 42nd St., tear off and replace shingles, Cloud9 Roofing, $8,900.
Brenda Sipes, 218 E. Hyde Park Ave., reroof house, Mike Rose Construction, $5,943.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.