Ideker Farms Inc., 4614 S. 40th St., building addition and interior remodel, Al J. Mueller Construction Co., $565,600.
City of St. Joseph, 701 Felix St., Felix Street Square shelter, Action Electric Corporation, $25,000.
St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity, 2329 S. 18th St., garage (driveway already in place), no contractor listed, $25,000.
Daniel and Melissa Pfister, 2301 Bent Tree Court, garage, no contractor listed, $50,000.
Tisha Brown, 5311 S. Ninth St., room addition, no contractor listed, $30,000.
Douglas and Jennifer Grace, 3332 Duncan St., new deck, Affordable Construction Co., $6,499.
Garet Steinmetz, 1426 N. Third St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $4,551.
Bobby Tilman, 2514 Meadow Ridge Drive, interior remodel and deck, Van Cleave Construction, $126,050.
Kristin and Aaron Arnold, 2309 Bent Tree Court, new deck, Van Cleave Construction, $17,577.
James and Amanda Elledge, 3526 Jackson St., new garage, no contractor listed, $7,100.
Rebecca Spencer, 4017 Bennington Drive, complete tear-off, Premier Roofing, $14,594.
David and Melissa Hart, 1607 S. 40th St., complete tear-off, Premier Roofing, $14,056.
Blacklaw Investments LLC, 4602 S. 169 Highway, install a metal roof on car wash, Northwest Metal Roofing & Construction, $10,000.
Shannon and Lindsay Chance, 2502 Glenn St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,800.
Apache Property Partners, 4302 N. 31st St., reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $12,663.
Ashlyn Voetberg and Trevor Simmons, 2206 Monterey St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,500.
Angelina Yor, 2309 Jules St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $6,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3206 N. Woodbine Road, reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3208 N. Woodbine Road, reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3210 N. Woodbine Road, reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3212 N. Woodbine Road, reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Larry Berg, 4605 N. Lakewood Drive, roof over patio, Van Cleave Construction, $36,500.
Diane Dandliker, 910 E. Hyde Park Ave., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $8,000.
Rodney and Trina Nading, 5410 University Ave., install shingles, Jason Brown Roofing, $4,408.
Melanie Garrison and Cynthia Smith, 2947 Sylvanie St., reroof house, Roberts Roofing, $10,100.
Ashland Cemetery, 2324 Ashland Ave., reroof office, no contractor listed, $3,200.
Bernd and Susanne Eichenmueller, 3201 Hampton Road, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $8,269.
