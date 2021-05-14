Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave., remove curtain wall system/install new, no contractor listed, $175,000.
Bradley and Tracy Carstensen, 3310 Miller Ave., 13x40-foot deck, Waggoner Contracting, $8,000.
James Gregory, 2710 Douglas St., 12.1x6.6-foot deck, Dillon Co., $16,000.
Amanda Summers, 3001 Seneca St., 26x24-foot deck, no contractor listed, $5,500.
Patrick King, 2910 S. 33rd Terrace, solar panel on roof, Solar Energy LLC, $39,300.
Strop Family Trust, 2904 Bel Air Court, 14.2x8.9-foot deck, Dillon Co., $11,000.
S.R. and Jayaprada Davuluri, 4208 Greystone Drive, new home, West Construction, $1,100,000.
Coachlight Enterprises c/o Lois Markley, 2912 Coachlight Place, turning trailer/shed into tiny home, Housing Solutions, $25,000.
Ronald and Melody Prawitz, 3011 Seneca St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing, $10,100.
Chad and Julie Gaddie, 2603 Ashland Ave., reroof house, Joseph Contracting, $10,000.
St. Joseph School District, 4212 St. Joseph Ave., reroof area of Robidoux Middle School, Hausman Metal Works, $142,000.
St. Joseph School District, 5802 S. 22nd St., reroof area of Spring Garden Middle School, Hausman Metal Works, $111,500.
Lynne Stover and Robert Dempster, 1101 N. Leonard Road, reroof house, D&S Contracting, $8,000.
St. Joseph School District, 4701 Schoolside Lane, reroof kitchen of Skaith Elementary, Hausman Metal Works, $32,375.
St. Joseph School District, 4701 Schoolside Lane, reroof gym of Skaith Elementary, Hausman Metal Works, $62,875.
Missouri School Board Associated, 2602 Edmond St., reroof library entrance to Central High School, Hausman Metal Works, $20,000.
Jessica Despain, 3315 Messanie St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,000.
Regina Gray, 2315 N. 22nd St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,000.
Delbert and Laurie Funk, 2629 Edmond St., remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $12,573.
Sydney Plackemeir, 216 W. Market St., tear off and reroof, Ward Roofing LLC, $10,350.
Huntington Place LLC, 3118 N. Woodbine Road, tear off and reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3120 N. Woodbine Road, tear off and reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3122 N. Woodbine Road, tear off and reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3202 N. Woodbine Road, tear off and reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Huntington Place LLC, 3204 N. Woodbine Road, tear off and reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Dale Warner, 4302 Maxwell Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $10,150.
Laura and Wattie Palmer, 2230 Agency Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $10,550.
Andrew Whitlock, 1621 Oscar St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,800.
Kari Chleborad, 1717 Sacramento St., tear off and reroof, Peak 2 Peak Roofing, $11,623.
Joyce Tanner, 1414 Rifle Terrace, reroof house, Peak Roofing & Remodeling, $8,733.
Valerie Mackley, 5404 Cranberry Hill Circle, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $10,750.
Kaye Fiste, 2820 Karnes Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,500.
Missouri Conference Associated of Seventh Day Adventists, 1405 Weisenborn Road, reroof church, Holmes Roofing, $14,000.
Larry and Linda Williams, 3330 Burnside Ave., reroof house, no contractor listed, $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.