J&D Development Co., 2221 N. Belt Highway, damage from car to building, Maxim Construction Services, $4,800.
Keli Consolver, 1906 Buckingham St., 24-foot above-ground pool, Grooms Concrete, $4,100.
Garrett Woolery, 6718 Mack St., 40x64-foot pole barn and driveway, no contractor listed, $70,000.
Samuel and Pauline Perpich, 4919 Ashbey Drive, 14x14-foot sunroom, Diversified Construction Management, $24,000.
Ricky and Traci Harmon, 2137 S. 11th St., 15x25-foot detached garage, no contractor listed, $5,700.
Bryson Mace and Amanda Smith, 4003 Bennington Drive, roof-mount solar panels, That Solar Company LLC, $12,480.
Rolla and Barbara Johnson, 36 S. Carriage Drive, wall anchors and helical piers to the foundation, Groundworks FRS, $14,000.
Nathan and Victoria Silber, 6306 S. 25th St., roof-mount solar panels, Urban Electrical and Design LLC, $10,000.
Felipe Monduuy Diaz, 5409 Greencrest Road, repair damage from a small electrical fire, AAS Restoration & Roofing, $75,000.
Coachlight Enterprises c/o Lois Markley, 2907 Coachlight Place, new 14x26-foot small home, no contractor listed, $45,000.
Michael and Mierya Taylor, 3420 Mitchell Ave., reroof house, Arrowhead Construction Services, $9,000.
James and Bessie Sterling, 2515 Bittersweet Lane, reroof house, Triad Inc., $30,000.
Mark and Deanne Lofts, 5238 Brookhaven Drive, reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $16,500.
Randy Turner, 1210 N. 49th Terrace, reroof duplex, Babcock’s General Contracting, $4,700.
Victor and Dorothy Phalen, 8 Eastwood Court, reroof house, Babcock’s General Contracting, $7,200.
Lorelei and Daniel Govig, 801 Green St., reroof house, Babcock’s General Contracting, $4,200.
James and Clara Archdekin, 3509 W. Lantern Lane, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $7,840.
Leslie and Sampson Pomerlau, 29 Eastwood Drive, tear off and reroof, Ward Roofing LLC, $26,950.
Daniel and April Langford, 6536 Carnegie St., tear off and reroof, Ed Riley Construction Co., $9,405.
