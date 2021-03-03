Jennifer and Robert Stull, 2308 Sycamore Court, 12x20-foot deck, Done Right Decking, $4,600.
Dennis and Bonnie Sharp, 2505 Edmond St., applying intellibraces to foundation wall, Groundworks FRS, $7,272.
Aurora Malotte, 610 S. 14th St., applying intellijacks and wall anchors, Groundworks FRS, $12,069.
Clara Budgett and Dencil Budgett, 6414 Brown St., remodel due to flood damage, Clark & Thomas Construction, $50,000.
Jennifer and John Perkins, 3114 Mitchell Ave., reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
Cryovac Inc., 2313 Lower Lake Road, building addition and remodel, Lehr Construction Co., $3,800,000.
Tallgrass Holdings LLC, 3301 N. Belt Highway, store remodel and landscape modification, Morgan Jacobs General Contracting, $296,000.
L&L Holdings LLC, 2803 S. 759 Highway, new pallet facility, Midwest Construction, $900,000.
Dailys Premium Meats, 5501 Stockyards Expressway, slice room remodel, Lehr Construction Co., $2,000,000.
Mart Plaza LLC c/o Gabriel Jeidel, 2901 N. Belt Highway, install metal frame shade structure, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Ricky Bedbury and Sherri Millsap, 3610 Doniphan Ave., roof mount solar, Daybreak Installation, $8,316.
Andrew Bowen, 708 Concord Ave., framing and remodel from fire damage, no contractor listed, $6,000.
Virtuous Hearts LLC, 618 S. 11th St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $18,803.
David and Tia Hurt, 1606 S. 27th St., roof mount solar panels, Empire Solar Group, $9,100.
Joshua Sawyer, 6900 Esther St., manufactured home, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Corey and Angela Buskey, 201 E. Highland Ave., 16x32-foot garage, King City Lumber Co., $11,579.
Brian and Stephanie Grable, 2609 Union St., tear off and reroof, Pyramid Roofing, $8,000.
Robert Wiley, 1601 Brookside Drive, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
Christopher Ebberts, 1301 N. 26th St., remove and install new shingles, Hixon Brothers Contracting, $70,000.
Catherine Williams, 3517 Heerlein Drive, roof replacement, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $7,651.
Robert and Deborah Sanger, 103 N. 36th St., commercial roof, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $8,000.
M. Rogers Inc., 3702 Rochester Road, new sign for Rogers Pharmacy, Roderick Advertising Co., $5,000.