PRGA Properties, 6110 Lake Ave., exterior updates, Clark & Thomas Construction, $22,000.
St. Joseph Retail LLC, 908 N. Belt Highway, vertical marijuana dispensary, Skybridge Construction, $525,000.
Beverly Crowley, 2109 N. 34th St., 24-foot pool, Comfort Installs, $8,350.
Audri and Jason Davis, 4014 Pacific St., 18-foot pool, Comfort Installs, $7,275.
Intercities Enterprises, 2721 St. Joseph Ave., remodel of house, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Intercities Enterprises, 2717 St. Joseph Ave., remodel of house, no contractor listed, $20,000.
DDKP Properties, 413 Kentucky St., repair structural damage, no contractor listed, $12,000.
SDG Developments, 2006 Fountain Creek Drive, new town home, Scott Gann Construction, $152,500.
SDG Developments, 2008 Fountain Creek Drive, new town home, Scott Gann Construction, $152,500.
Ronald and Patricia Jodry, 4505 Kensington Drive, reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $14,699.
Ricky Bedbury and Sherri Millsap, 3610 Doniphan Ave., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $16,346.
