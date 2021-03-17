RS Electric Properties LLC c/o Gregory C. Lucas, 302 Messanie St., tenant finish, no contractor listed, $75,000.
Romesburg Plastering Inc., 2207 S. 36th St., new shelter and building addition, no contractor listed, $95,000.
Carl and Martha Perkins, 4108 Pickett Road, 18x21-foot garage, no contractor listed, $15,000.
Jessika Karr, 925 S. 38th St., 12x24-foot shed, Missouri Lawn & Turf, $4,650.
Thomas and Ashley Pfister, 4406 Hillcrest Drive, finish the basement, no contractor listed, $5,000.
William Humphreys, 3 Hill Pine Drive, 42x30-foot deck and 10x20-foot deck, Strasser Homes LLC, $4,200.
Charles and Mary McDonald, 2909 Bristol St., roof mount solar, Smart Homes Innovations, $20,000.
Kevin and Melody Williams, 802 N. 25th St., roof mount solar, Daybreak Install, $9,0009.
Doyle Irvin Jr., 807 N. 13th St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $6,580.
Alec Gray, 212 E. Hyde Park Ave., reroof house, Joseph Contracting, $4,805.
Beau Parker, 1923 Savannah Ave., reroof house, Ryan Construction Systems Inc., $4,255.
Daniel Moore, 5014 University Ave., roof replacement, Roberts Roofing, $6,950.
Dillard Department Stores Inc., 3702 Frederick Blvd., additional signage, Roderick Advertising Co., $5,000.
