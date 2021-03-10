Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., equipment replacement, no contractor listed, $206,000.
Nathaniel and Dana Anderson, 3803 Tierney Court, 18x36-foot in-ground pool, no contractor listed, $50,000.
Cory and Tiffany Smith, 4808 Aegean Terrace, 18x36-foot in-ground pool, no contractor listed, $50,000.
St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity, 2329 S. 18th St., remodel firehouse into home, no contractor listed, $90,000.
Brian and Molly Kidwell, 71 Eastwood Drive, covered attached deck, Strasser Homes LLC, $35,000.
Casey Jones, 2525 Jules St., roof mount solar, Power Home Solar LLC, $54,792.
2DR Solutions, 1002 N. Leonard Road, remodel with windows, HGC Hornbuckle General Contracting, $5,000.
Emanuel Gwat, 1702 Jules St., replacing sheetrock, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Emanuel Gwat, 1702 Jules St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $6,000.
Thousand Oaks Development, 2207 Pike St., new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $200,000.
Thousand Oaks Development, 2209 Pike St., new home, S&S Plumbing, $250,000.
Chelsey and Benjamin Trembly, 5008 University Drive, complete tear off, Premier Roofing, $5,400.
Rebecca and Paul Brunner, 4012 Bennington Drive, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $12,593.
Roger and Betty Barnes, 4909 University Ave., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,600.
Wilma Peterson, 1702 Highly St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,100.
Jeannetta Holt, 2841 S.E. Galvin Road, reroof, A1 Roofing, $8,500.
Burri Properties LLC, 4006 S. 40th Terrace, new billboard on Belt, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Missouri School Board Association, 2602 Edmond St., no fee permit for banners on poles at Central, no contractor listed, $5,000.