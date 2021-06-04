Amerco Real Estate Co., 903 N. 36th St., a new building for self-storage, Hastco Inc., $241,667.

Loves Travel Stop & Country Stores, 4601 S. Leonard Road, exterior and interior dining room remodel, Wathco Inc., $150,000.

Julie King, 4413 Douglas St., install above ground pool, Buck Stoves & Spa, $6,714.

Matthew and Danielle Novak, 2001 Buckingham St., new shed, $6,000.

Daniel and Patricia Edwards, 2518 N. Fifth St., apply intellibraces to a foundation, Groundworks FRS, $4,935.

Tim Knapp Construction, 4905 Stonebridge West Drive, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction, $250,000.

Tim Knapp Construction, 4906 Stonebridge West Drive, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction, $250,000.

Tim Knapp Construction, 4907 Stonebridge West Drive, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction, $250,000.

Tim Knapp Construction, 4909 Stonebridge West Drive, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction, $250,000.

Crystal Barriga, 5005 University Ave., remove and replace the roof, Noble Roofing & Exteriors, $4,000.

Max and Jacqueline King, 5302 Brookridge Terrace, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $9,488.

OAB Holdings LLC, 2920 Olive St., full roof replacement, Tier One Roofing, $5,200.

Black Swan Properties LLC, 3139 Gene Field Road, reroof house, J. Hatheway Contracting, $3,300.