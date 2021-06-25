Susan Sloan, 3319 N. 35th Place, install above-ground pool, no contractor listed, $5,500.
John and Donna Chavez, 3008 Pickett Road, install above-ground pool, no contractor listed, $7,287.
Harold and Crystie Simpson, 3005 Tolkien Court, install above-ground pool, no contractor listed, $8,653.
Pamela Snyder, 2713 Karnes Road, foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $14,984.
Luke 10 5 LLC, 3023 Pickett Road, interior remodel, Brendle Contracting, $55,000.
Jesse Merriett, 1210 N. Third St., new home construction, C.F. Hendrix, $200,000.
Thomas Edward Development LLC, 2235 Edmond St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,750.
Jeremy Barber, 1805 Sixth Ave., install bitumen and remove rubber roof, Erie Construction, $16,121.
Dwayne Bressem, 1608 Lovers Lane, replace the roof, Mike Rose Construction, $5,000.
Eric Siemens and Alexandra Lehman, 1411 N. 25th St., reroof, Interurban Restoration, $5,000.
Gregory and Robyn Ogdahl, 2603 Regent St., roof replacement, Interurban Restoration, $6,000.
Christena Griffin and Michael Collins, 1702 S. 20th St., remove and install shingles, Honest Abe Roofing Kansas City, $44,013.
Philip and Nancy Lewis (trust), 3002 Beck Road, install a metal roof, Northwest Metal Roofing & Construction, $8,400.
Nancy Morton, 2905 Blackwell Road, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
David and Romy Depietro, 616 N. 25th St., reroof house, J.J. Construction, $7,500.
Joshua and Angela Joseph, 2616 N. Belt Highway, new signage for shelter, Roderick Advertising Co. Inc., $4,100.
