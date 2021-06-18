Alpha VRE LLC, 2115 N. Belt, tenant finish, Complete Construction LLC, $175,000.
Frederick Corners LLC, 1201 Frederick Ave., tenant finish, no contractor listed, $65,000.
Missouri Western College, 4500 Mitchell Ave., new fire station, Herner Construction, $3,000,000.
John Baack and Samantha Perry, 4606 Hallbrook Drive, install an in-ground pool, AC Swimming Pools, $50,000.
Brian Madden and Donald Keeling, 4606 Corinth Drive, install an in-ground pool, no contractor listed, $50,000.
John Spencer, 5011 Mission Drive, install an in-ground pool, AC Swimming Pools, $60,000.
Randy Williams, 3002 Morningside Drive, install an above-ground pool, no contractor listed, $6,519.
Harvey Heerlein, 4008 Pickett Road, new shed, no contractor listed, $8,000.
Lee Jackson and Leca Davis, 2515 Forest Ave., new carport, John Miller, $5,200.
Joseph Strasser and Whitney Bridger, 3805 Patee St., new garage, no contractor listed, $12,000.
Joseph and Gwen Wood, 3422 Bel Nor Drive, new shed, no contractor listed, $6,000.
Jacob and Laurin Fjellman, 2303 Cranberry Hill Lane, roof mount solar, Smart Home Innovations, $29,000.
Nicholas and Rebecca Schoeneck, 17 N. Carriage Drive, reroof house, American Commercial Roofing Inc., $14,605.
James and Shelly Hines, 512 E. Missouri Ave., reroof house, First Choice Roofing Company, $7,515.
Wilda Waller, 102 N. Noyes Blvd., reroof house, Kemmer Construction, $7,500.
Chambers Property Management LLC, 3110 Olive St., reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $5,000.
Christian and Karyn Amend, 104 S. 15th St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $17,000.
Mark and Muhabbat Baltzer, 3401 Waterford Court, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $15,200.
OAB Holdings LLC, 411 S. Belt Highway, signage for PureVape, Roderick Advertising Co., $3,000.
