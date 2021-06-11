Stanley Herzog and William Herzog, 3002 N. Riverside Road, building addition and temp classrooms, Lee Grover Construction Co., $500,000.

Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., Mosaic UMKC classroom office renovation, Lehr Construction Co., $120,000.

HHS Properties Inc., 1002 N. Riverside Road, facility grounds improvement, Lehr Construction Co., $1,600,000.

Cryovac Inc., 2313 Lower Lake Road, new breakroom building addition, Lehr Construction Co., $400,000.

Jeffrey and Davona Cluck, 1905 S. 17th St., install above-ground pool, Buck Stoves & Spa, $5,709.

Michael and Sandra Pendleton, 914 E. Valley Court, room addition, Dillon Co., $39,000.

Pam and Ryan Brumley, 4613 N. Heatherwood Drive, new deck, Affordable Construction Co., $4,896.

Donald and Paula Russell, 306 E. Cliff St., replace cover over deck, no contractor listed, $6,500.

Charles Ytell and Aneta Decker, 2102 N. Second St., new shed, no contractor listed, $8,000.

Crystal Deets, 1324 S. 24th St., roof mount solar, Smart Home Renovations, $20,000.

John Mutz, 4805 Crystal Drive, foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $14,459.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1201, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1202, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $5,774.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1205, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $4,006.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1206, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1209, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1210, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1214, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1218, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $4,006.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1222, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $5,774.

Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1226, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $4,006.

Eric and Rebecca Martin, 2221 Eugene Field Ave., reroof house, Modern Concepts, $11,000.

Rebecca Huffman, 520 E. Missouri Ave., reroof house, Modern Concepts, $9,000.

Dennis and Anita Simon, 4010 Beacon Hill Court, reroof house, Agape Grace LLC, $8,500.

Dennis and Anita Simon, 4026 Beacon Hill Court, reroof house, Agape Grace LLC, $8,500.

Gary and Willa Swanson, 4305 Windward Drive, reroof house, Crane Improvement Co., $11,000.

Owen and Patricia Jones, 502 Rockwood Court, reroof house, Crane Improvement Co., $11,400.

Mildred, Kathie and Kevin Brunner, 3219 Lafayette St., roof replacement, Roberts Roofing, #10,850.

Charles Farmer, 714 S. Woodbine Road, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $5,960.

Mark and Beth Keaveny, 4109 Bennington Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $12,930.

Charles and Earnestine Blakley, 1506 Safari Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,825.

David Adams, 5906 Savannah Road, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $15,862.

Wayne and Evelyn Morgan, 4318 Hidden Valley Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $18,215.

Richard and Jill Sadler, 2905 Wilshire Court, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $16,717.

Marie Smith, 5005 Mulberry Terrace, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $12,400.

Gerald and Julie Schmitt, 5003 Mulberry St., remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $10,400.

Kathy Sadoun, 2609 Gene Field Road, roof replacement, Roberts Roofing, $10,000.

Trisha and Gary Cruse, 1402 S. 17th St., reroof, Get Contracting LLC, $9,000.

Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave., reroof, A1 Roofing, $55,000.