Stanley Herzog and William Herzog, 3002 N. Riverside Road, building addition and temp classrooms, Lee Grover Construction Co., $500,000.
Stanley Herzog and William Herzog, 3002 N. Riverside Road, building addition and temp classrooms, Lee Grover Construction Co., $50,000.
Stanley Herzog and William Herzog, 3002 N. Riverside Road, building addition and temp classrooms, Lee Grover Construction Co., $50,000.
Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., Mosaic UMKC classroom office renovation, Lehr Construction Co., $120,000.
HHS Properties Inc., 1002 N. Riverside Road, facility grounds improvement, Lehr Construction Co., $1,600,000.
Cryovac Inc., 2313 Lower Lake Road, new breakroom building addition, Lehr Construction Co., $400,000.
Jeffrey and Davona Cluck, 1905 S. 17th St., install above-ground pool, Buck Stoves & Spa, $5,709.
Michael and Sandra Pendleton, 914 E. Valley Court, room addition, Dillon Co., $39,000.
Pam and Ryan Brumley, 4613 N. Heatherwood Drive, new deck, Affordable Construction Co., $4,896.
Donald and Paula Russell, 306 E. Cliff St., replace cover over deck, no contractor listed, $6,500.
Charles Ytell and Aneta Decker, 2102 N. Second St., new shed, no contractor listed, $8,000.
Crystal Deets, 1324 S. 24th St., roof mount solar, Smart Home Renovations, $20,000.
John Mutz, 4805 Crystal Drive, foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $14,459.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1201, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1202, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $5,774.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1205, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $4,006.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1206, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1209, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1210, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1214, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $6,524.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1218, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $4,006.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1222, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $5,774.
Museum Hill LP, 1201 Angelique St., reroof building 1226, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $4,006.
Eric and Rebecca Martin, 2221 Eugene Field Ave., reroof house, Modern Concepts, $11,000.
Rebecca Huffman, 520 E. Missouri Ave., reroof house, Modern Concepts, $9,000.
Dennis and Anita Simon, 4010 Beacon Hill Court, reroof house, Agape Grace LLC, $8,500.
Dennis and Anita Simon, 4026 Beacon Hill Court, reroof house, Agape Grace LLC, $8,500.
Gary and Willa Swanson, 4305 Windward Drive, reroof house, Crane Improvement Co., $11,000.
Owen and Patricia Jones, 502 Rockwood Court, reroof house, Crane Improvement Co., $11,400.
Mildred, Kathie and Kevin Brunner, 3219 Lafayette St., roof replacement, Roberts Roofing, #10,850.
Charles Farmer, 714 S. Woodbine Road, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $5,960.
Mark and Beth Keaveny, 4109 Bennington Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $12,930.
Charles and Earnestine Blakley, 1506 Safari Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,825.
David Adams, 5906 Savannah Road, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $15,862.
Wayne and Evelyn Morgan, 4318 Hidden Valley Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $18,215.
Richard and Jill Sadler, 2905 Wilshire Court, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $16,717.
Marie Smith, 5005 Mulberry Terrace, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $12,400.
Gerald and Julie Schmitt, 5003 Mulberry St., remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $10,400.
Kathy Sadoun, 2609 Gene Field Road, roof replacement, Roberts Roofing, $10,000.
Trisha and Gary Cruse, 1402 S. 17th St., reroof, Get Contracting LLC, $9,000.
Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave., reroof, A1 Roofing, $55,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.