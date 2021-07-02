St. Joseph Regional Port Authority c/o St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, 1616 Stockyards Expressway, new hopper bins and conveyors, no contractor listed, $1,800,000.
Karon Ann Milbourn, 1214 Tamara Drive, install an above-ground pool, no contractor listed, $6,170.
James and Kathleen Hale, 7 Northridge Drive, install an above-ground pool, no contractor listed, $7,147.
Darbara Singh Athwal and Sarbjit Kaur, 4708 Lakeridge Court, build new decks, Spaeth Construction, $3,000.
Thomas Albertson, 2009 Union St., build a new deck, Done Right Decking LLC, $7,800.
Eugene and Patsy Hazlett, 3112 Pickett Road, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $4,800.
Brian Cox and Alice Hilt, 2408 S. 19th St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $9,300.
Susan Simpson, 2614 Felix St., reroof house, J. Hatheway Contracting, $3,600.
