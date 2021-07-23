Biozyme Inc., 4621 Easton Road, building addition, Brooner Construction, $2,100,000.
City of St. Joseph, 409 S. 18th St., Horace Mann gym upgrades, Waldinger Corporation, $1,208,359.
William and Connie Gibson, 3406 Waterford Court, roof mount solar, Sunpro Solar, $57,619.
Jason Patterson and Vickie Focht, 1811 Gooding Ave., roof mount solar modules, Power Home Solar LLC, $62,958.
Chateau Camelot Homes Associated c/o Lynette Barr, 120 Ryans Way, metal roof over shingles, Jamesport Builders, $6,830.
Chateau Camelot Homes Associated c/o Lynette Barr, 122 Ryans Way, metal roof over shingles, Jamesport Builders, $6,830.
Chateau Camelot Homes Associated c/o Lynette Barr, 124 Ryans Way, metal roof over shingles, Jamesport Builders, $6,830.
Nathanael May and Michelle Rautmann, 511 N. 25th St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,200.
KCP Enterprises LLC, 1440 N. 13th St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Ivasharon and Richard Cagg, 1527 Francis St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $15,700.
James Horn, 824 Garden St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Sheila Saxton, 2706 Flintstone Drive, replace roof, Peak Roofing & Remodeling LLC, $11,153.
